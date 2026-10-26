US forces are reportedly ready to strike Iran within 96 hours of an order from Trump, though no decision has been announced.
According to a media report, targets could include military, energy and nuclear sites.
US intelligence reportedly warns that Iran and the Houthis could retaliate against American personnel.
US forces deployed in the Middle East are prepared to launch potentially major military operations against Iran within 96 hours of receiving an order from President Donald Trump, CNN reported.
The reported preparations come amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, with US Central Command (CENTCOM) and the Pentagon developing plans for a broader campaign targeting Iranian military capabilities and critical infrastructure.
However, Trump has not made a final decision to authorise fresh strikes, and the reported timeline is conditional on his approval.
US Military Prepares Broader Target List
According to the officials cited by CNN, sufficient US forces are already deployed in the region to carry out the potential operation. The plans reportedly go beyond limited strikes on Iranian radar systems, missile launchers and other military assets that can be quickly rebuilt.
The potential targets include Iranian energy infrastructure, military installations and nuclear facilities, indicating that any renewed campaign could have a wider scope than previous attacks. One US official described the proposed operation as a “big effort”.
Current and former US officials familiar with military planning discussions reportedly believe an order could come before the end of the year, with action considered more likely after the November 3 US midterm elections.
However, the sources cautioned that Trump has previously appeared close to authorising military action before changing course. A senior Pentagon official told CNN the department’s role was to develop and execute military options as directed by the president.
Iran And Houthis Could Retaliate, Intelligence Assessments Suggest
The reported military preparations come amid warnings that renewed US or joint US-Israeli attacks could trigger retaliation across the region. CNN reported that Iran and Yemen’s Houthi rebels would likely respond by targeting American personnel and facilities in the Middle East, potentially extending attacks beyond the region.
The assessments reportedly suggest that Tehran and the Houthis are unlikely to launch pre-emptive attacks at this stage but would respond if Iran were struck first.
An unclassified October 23 memo from Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, cited in earlier CNN reporting, said Iran had substantially increased efforts to target US personnel.
Washington is also expected to continue reducing staffing at some diplomatic facilities in the region, while non-essential US military personnel scheduled for the next deployment rotation have reportedly been told they will not be sent.
These measures underline the security concerns surrounding a possible escalation, although they do not establish that an attack has been authorised.