‘Negotiations Will Be Meaningless’: Iran Sets Seven Conditions For US Talks

Speaking at a campaign rally in Georgia, Trump claimed that Iran had lost its top leaders and military capabilities, making it difficult for the US to find anyone with whom to negotiate. “I gotta stop” killing Iranian leaders, Trump told the rally, “because I gotta figure out who the hell we're negotiating with.” “They don't have any airplanes, no ships, no anything, no leaders. Level one leader is gone, level two leader is gone,” he added, reiterating his claims about the destruction of Iran's military and leadership.