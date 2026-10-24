Donald Trump hinted at a possible renewed US military operation against Iran, while regional leaders warned that further attacks could widen the conflict and push up energy prices.
Iranian security officials reportedly threatened to target undersea communications cables in the Gulf if the US and Israel resume their military campaign, potentially disrupting internet and digital services.
Experts said the impact on global connectivity would depend on the extent of cable damage and the availability of alternative routes, with repairs potentially delayed by wartime risks and restrictions.
US President Donald Trump has hinted at the possibility of another military operation against Iran as the conflict approaches its eighth month, raising fears of renewed attacks and wider regional instability. Tehran, meanwhile, has drawn up plans to target undersea communications cables in the Gulf if the United States and Israel resume their military campaign, according to Iranian security officials cited by Reuters.
“We may do another little Epic Fury,” Trump said at a rally in Florida on Friday, referring to the US military operation launched against Iran on February 28. He did not elaborate on the possibility of another offensive.
The remarks came amid uncertainty over the war's duration, rising fuel prices and concerns about the economic fallout of further escalation. Thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced in US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Israeli attacks on Lebanon.
Trump Says US Could End War Quickly, Allies Warn Against Escalation
Earlier on Friday, Trump said the United States could bring the war to an end quickly but questioned whether Washington should pursue an immediate conclusion or allow the conflict to gradually lose momentum.
“We could end it very quickly,” Trump told reporters on the White House South Lawn. “Do we want to finish it or let it wither is the question.”
He also said oil was continuing to move through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for global energy supplies, adding, “We are getting everything we want.”
Trump has offered shifting timelines and objectives for the conflict. Earlier this month, he said the United States would not attack Iran before next month's midterm elections, in which control of Congress is at stake. The remarks came amid reports of discussions between Washington and Tehran on ending the war.
A report by The New York Times on Wednesday said US and Israeli militaries had drawn up plans for renewed strikes after the midterm elections. Citing US officials, the report said potential targets included Iran's energy infrastructure, nuclear facilities and missile and drone arsenal.
Meanwhile, foreign ministers from several countries warned on Friday that another offensive against Iran could widen the conflict and trigger further economic consequences. Their comments followed a meeting in Istanbul attended by representatives from Britain, France, Germany, Turkey, Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Italy.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan warned that a fresh attack would exacerbate tensions and expand the war across the region, arguing that diplomacy remained the only viable path towards ending the conflict.
“We are all in agreement that a new attack on Iran would expand the war in the region,” Fidan said. “A military intervention on Iran is not in any way a solution. Nobody approves this at the moment.”
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot also cautioned against further escalation, warning that it would leave no winners and could push up oil prices.
“A further escalation between Iran and the United States would leave no winners and would likely have very serious consequences for hydrocarbon prices,” Barrot said.
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Germany, France and Britain were ready to negotiate with Iran to ensure it does not acquire nuclear weapons. The ministers also discussed support for Saudi Arabia and Yemen and the possibility of resuming concrete negotiations with Yemen's Houthi rebels.
Turkey, a NATO member, has remained in contact with Washington, Tehran and regional mediators in an effort to end the war. Fidan said the countries had discussed possible parameters to prevent the conflict from spreading, without providing further details.