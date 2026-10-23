Russia, Ukraine Agree To Ceasefire In Oleshky After Melania Trump’s Efforts: White House

The Ukrainian city of Oleshky, located across the Dnipro River from Kherson, now has between 1,700 and 2,000 residents, according to the White House. Most are elderly people, and around 50 children remain there. Before the war, the city had about 24,000 residents. The White House said flooding after the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam submerged around 90% of Oleshky.