Putin Says Russia Wants ‘Final Agreement’, Not Temporary Ukraine Ceasefire

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Putin says Russia is ready for trilateral talks with Ukraine and the US, but insists negotiations must address long-term security and a final peace settlement.

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Putin says Russia is ready to resume trilateral talks with Ukraine and the United States. Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Putin says Russia is ready to resume trilateral talks with Ukraine and the United States.

  • He wants negotiations to focus on a “final agreement” rather than a “short pause in fighting”.

  • Territorial disputes and security guarantees remain major obstacles to a Russia-Ukraine peace deal.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, October 22, that Moscow was ready to resume three-way talks with Ukraine and the United States, but insisted that negotiations should focus on a final peace agreement and long-term security arrangements rather than a temporary ceasefire.

The remarks come as US President Donald Trump’s administration renews efforts to bring Moscow and Kyiv to the negotiating table. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for talks by early November, while the Kremlin has indicated that a new round could take place after November 10. The Washington Post reported that Abu Dhabi was being considered as a venue for discussions in mid-November. Territorial disputes and disagreements over security guarantees remain major obstacles to ending the war.

"The goal of these discussions will be to address the issue of ensuring security for both Ukraine and Russia... within the framework of a final agreement, not after some kind of short pause in fighting," Putin told a reporter from Russian state television.

Putin made the remarks a day after meeting US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff in St Petersburg. Following the meeting, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said Russia was willing in principle to resume US-mediated negotiations with Ukraine next month. The proposed talks would be the first trilateral engagement since February, Reuters reported.

Diplomatic efforts have continued alongside Russian attacks on Ukraine. AFP reported that Russian strikes hit 12 Ukrainian regions overnight, including Kyiv. President Zelenskyy said two people were killed and 34 injured in Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine, including five children.

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Zelenskyy Backs New Round Of Talks

President Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that Kyiv supported Washington’s proposal for trilateral negotiations involving Russia and the United States, preferably by early November.

"We have received feedback that...Russia supports a trilateral meeting at the level of our (negotiating) teams," Zelenskyy told journalists, according to Reuters.

He said Ukraine supported holding the meeting as soon as possible and remained open to proposals for a ceasefire, an end to the war, an energy ceasefire and humanitarian initiatives.

The proposed negotiations are expected to address security arrangements for Russia and Ukraine after the conflict ends. However, no final peace agreement has been announced, and the timing of the next round of talks remains subject to confirmation.

Territorial Disputes Remain A Key Obstacle

Despite renewed diplomatic efforts, Moscow and Kyiv remain far apart on the terms of a potential settlement.

Russia has demanded that Ukraine surrender the entire Donbas region in eastern Ukraine, which includes Donetsk and Luhansk. Kyiv has rejected giving up territory it currently controls, Reuters reported.

Putin has said that any settlement must address Russia’s security concerns and the wider European security framework. Moscow has also opposed Ukraine’s potential membership of NATO.

The proposed negotiations follow renewed US efforts to broker an agreement, amid concerns in Kyiv and among European allies about Washington’s approach to the conflict. Trump has increased pressure on Ukraine to reach a settlement, while Witkoff has held discussions with both Zelenskyy and Putin.

Whether the proposed talks can resolve the territorial dispute and establish acceptable security guarantees remains unclear. No agreement has been announced, and fighting has continued despite renewed diplomatic efforts.

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