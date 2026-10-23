Putin Says Russia Wants ‘Final Agreement’, Not Temporary Ukraine Ceasefire

The remarks come as US President Donald Trump’s administration renews efforts to bring Moscow and Kyiv to the negotiating table. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for talks by early November, while the Kremlin has indicated that a new round could take place after November 10. The Washington Post reported that Abu Dhabi was being considered as a venue for discussions in mid-November. Territorial disputes and disagreements over security guarantees remain major obstacles to ending the war.