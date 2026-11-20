Ukraine struck the Crimean Bridge three times in a week, destroying part of the road span and halting rail traffic, with repairs estimated at months to more than a year.
Putin vowed a response “more painful” than the strikes and said there will be no agreements on a proposed moratorium on attacks at sea and on energy infrastructure.
The strikes came around the Shenzhen trilateral, but Zelensky called them retaliation for Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, and the wider peace track remains open.
Three nights, three strikes, one bridge. By the time Russian President Vladimir Putin sat down in Shenzhen on Thursday with US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the 19-kilometre bridge across the Kerch Strait, a project he opened in person, had lost part of its road, and its railway had stopped running.
More Than A Road Across Water
The Crimean, or Kerch, bridge is a road-and-rail crossing that links Crimea to Russia’s Krasnodar region. Construction began after Moscow seized the peninsula in 2014, and Putin opened it in 2018. At about 12 miles, it is the longest bridge in Europe, and Russian state media say it cost $3.7 billion and was built to carry 40,000 cars a day.
To Moscow it is a symbol; to Kyiv it is an artery. As Russia’s only direct link to the peninsula, the bridge is a military supply route, feeding Russian units and naval and air bases there. Putin claims it has long served only civilian purposes and has not carried military equipment or petroleum for a long time. Ukraine says Russia uses the crossing to supply its forces.
It has been hit before, in October 2022, July 2023 and again in 2025. This week’s damage looks larger. Footage and images verified by Reuters showed Ukrainian drones and missiles destroyed the central section of the road bridge. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the second strike as the seventh stage of an operation under way for several weeks, which had systematically targeted Russian defences along the route to the bridge.
What The Strikes Cost Moscow, And How It Answered
The damage is real, though its extent is argued. The Ukrainian missile-maker Fire Point claimed nearly 900 feet of road surface had been destroyed and one of the bridge’s two arches had collapsed. Ukraine’s General Staff said the roadway was out of action, while the railway section still stood with a damaged arch. Thursday’s third strike, using Neptune missiles, damaged the railway tracks and halted trains.
Russian-installed authorities say a ferry service will start on Friday and that supplies of food, medicine and fuel have not been interrupted. Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin says it will take about a week to know how long repairs will take, with some sections possibly open in a month or two, while a Danish structural engineer said replacing the road span and arch could take more than a year. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the bridge will be rebuilt “even better than before”.
Russia’s reply came in several forms. Its Investigative Committee opened a terrorism case. Putin vowed to respond in kind and more painfully. And the exchange of strikes went on. Russia said Ukraine launched 1,441 drones overnight, among the largest attacks of the war, while Russian missiles targeted Kyiv’s Northern and Southern bridges across the Dnipro. It was bridge for bridge.
A Truce In The Rubble, And A Question Of Timing
The cost to diplomacy was immediate. In Shenzhen, Putin said he had asked his Security Council to consider a moratorium on attacks at sea and on energy infrastructure. “But after the strikes on the Crimean Bridge, there will be no agreements,” he said.
That is a narrow idea withdrawn, not a peace process ended. The Shenzhen declaration contains no conditions for a ceasefire in Ukraine, and Putin said Russia has accepted the compromises proposed by the US and is waiting for Ukraine’s response. Jared Kushner said Putin is “comfortable” with NATO-like security guarantees for Ukraine as part of a deal. In Berlin, Germany, France, Britain and Ukraine backed direct dialogue between Kyiv and Moscow and legally binding guarantees. Nothing Putin said closed the wider track, though it did make the narrower one harder to reopen.
Was it about Shenzhen? The third strike came hours before the trilateral meeting. Peskov did not rule out a link between the attacks and the meeting. Kyiv had argued that a meeting of Xi, Trump and Putin would more likely encourage Russia to keep fighting.
But Zelensky called the strikes a response to Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, including bridges in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kyiv and the Odesa region, and the work of weeks, not days. The reporting supports both readings: a campaign long in the making, and a calendar that made it impossible to ignore. Nothing so far shows that Kyiv timed any single strike to the summit.
A bridge can be rebuilt in a year. A moratorium, once withdrawn, takes longer.