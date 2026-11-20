Russian-installed authorities say a ferry service will start on Friday and that supplies of food, medicine and fuel have not been interrupted. Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin says it will take about a week to know how long repairs will take, with some sections possibly open in a month or two, while a Danish structural engineer said replacing the road span and arch could take more than a year. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the bridge will be rebuilt “even better than before”.