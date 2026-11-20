The Verdict

For the three principals it was good optics: legitimacy for Putin, stature for Xi, reach for Trump. For everyone else, it was a warning about what a great-power condominium might look like, and a reminder that a document with no verifiable commitments is a statement of intent, not a settlement. Its test will be practical. Do refined fuel supplies improve, does a nuclear risk dialogue actually convene, and does anything change in Iran or Ukraine? If the answer is no, the trampoline gave three leaders a brief lift, and the multipolar world will remember who was left off the guest list.