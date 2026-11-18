Xi personally welcomed Trump in Shenzhen, returning the diplomatic courtesy extended during his US visit.
Trade, AI technology, Taiwan and global security are expected to dominate the US-China discussions.
Trump, Xi and Putin are preparing for a trilateral meeting on Ukraine, Iran and nuclear security.
US President Donald Trump had barely stepped off Air Force One when Chinese President Xi Jinping was waiting at the foot of the aircraft. The Chinese president personally welcomed his American counterpart at Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport on Wednesday, greeting him with a warm embrace and a red-carpet reception.
It was more than ceremonial hospitality. Xi was returning a gesture Trump had extended during his visit to the United States in September, when the American president personally received him at Joint Base Andrews. “China is a country of etiquette and has a tradition of reciprocating courtesy,” Xi said.
With the two leaders preparing for high-stakes talks on trade, technology and global security, the welcome carried a message of its own: Beijing wants the relationship to begin on a note of mutual respect, even as serious disagreements remain.
Trump arrived in Shenzhen after a visit to the Philippines, where he met President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and announced a proposed trade agreement. His China visit is his second this year, following a state visit to Beijing in May. The reception included a military honour guard, a flypast and a ceremonial welcome attended by senior Chinese officials. Trump praised Xi as a “great leader”, while Xi said he hoped the two countries could build a constructive and strategically stable relationship based on mutual respect, fairness and reciprocity.
Shenzhen's Welcome, Washington's Unfinished Business
The choice of Shenzhen as the setting is significant. Once a modest settlement near Hong Kong, the city became one of China's most striking economic experiments after being designated a special economic zone in 1980.
It has since developed into a global technology and manufacturing centre, home to major companies including Huawei, Tencent and BYD.
The city also carries a personal resonance for Xi: his father, Xi Zhongxun, played an important role in the early reforms that helped transform the region. By welcoming Trump here, Beijing is showcasing both China's economic rise and its ambitions as a technological power.
But the warmth of the reception cannot conceal the difficult agenda awaiting the leaders. Trade tensions, US restrictions on advanced artificial intelligence chips, China's access to American technology and the wars in Ukraine and Iran are expected to feature in the discussions.
Washington and Beijing are also navigating disagreements over Taiwan and the future of global supply chains. The two sides have reasons to prevent their rivalry from escalating, but neither has abandoned its strategic priorities.
Trump, Xi And Putin Prepare For A Three-Way Test
The Shenzhen visit is also expected to culminate in a trilateral meeting involving Trump, Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday. The discussions are expected to cover Ukraine, Iran, nuclear weapons and wider questions of global security.
The prospect of three powerful leaders negotiating together has already prompted comparisons with the 1945 Yalta Conference, reviving concerns that smaller countries could find their interests discussed without their participation.
For now, the airport embrace has supplied the photographs and diplomatic symbolism. Whether it produces a more stable relationship will depend on what happens once the leaders move beyond the red carpet and into the negotiating room.