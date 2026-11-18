Trump arrived in Shenzhen after a visit to the Philippines, where he met President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and announced a proposed trade agreement. His China visit is his second this year, following a state visit to Beijing in May. The reception included a military honour guard, a flypast and a ceremonial welcome attended by senior Chinese officials. Trump praised Xi as a “great leader”, while Xi said he hoped the two countries could build a constructive and strategically stable relationship based on mutual respect, fairness and reciprocity.