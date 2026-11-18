A Message Timed For Shenzhen

Ali Al Salem is not an isolated flare. Bahrain, which hosts the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, had gone weeks without being hit until Iranian drone attacks on Friday and Sunday. On Tuesday the Revolutionary Guards said they had targeted a US-operated radar system there, and Bahrain said it intercepted the attacks. US officials responded with what they called defensive strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s news agency said they did no serious damage. US officials said the Iranian attacks caused no injuries or damage.