Iran’s army says drones struck US Patriot systems and drone and missile launch platforms at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait; the claim is unverified.
Kuwait confirmed its air defences countered hostile drones but did not say any US installation was hit.
The claim follows Iranian attacks on Bahrain and US strikes on Qeshm Island, a day before Trump meets Xi and Putin in Shenzhen.
Kuwait’s air defences worked through the early hours of Wednesday, and the explosions residents heard, the army said, were interceptors doing their job. Iran told a different story. Its army claimed that its drones had struck Patriot air defence systems, along with US drone and missile launch platforms, at Ali Al Salem Air Base, a key American logistics hub in the Gulf.
Neither account has been independently confirmed. The timing, though, speaks for itself. A day before Donald Trump sits down in Shenzhen with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, a war that had settled into a sullen stalemate, with all-out bombing largely subsided, has flickered back to life.
A Claim, And A Careful Silence
Iran’s army described Ali Al Salem as the gateway for US forces entering West Asia, and promised a response to any aggression that would be “decisive, crushing, and without geographic limits”. Kuwait’s armed forces confirmed they were countering hostile drones but did not confirm that American installations had been hit. Iran offered no verifiable detail on damage, and Iranian outlets reported a large fire at a US base in Kuwait, a claim nobody has corroborated. Early on Wednesday, Kuwait and Bahrain told civilians to take shelter as threats of incoming missiles and drones mounted.
The base matters. The last publicly reported Iranian strike on it came on 2 September, when the Revolutionary Guards claimed hits on drone hangars and accommodation used by US commanders. This is the first such claim in nearly three months.
Patriots are a pointed choice of target. They are the shield, the batteries that stop incoming missiles. If Tehran did reach them, it would be telling Gulf capitals that even their umbrella has holes. If it did not, it has still made the claim, and in this war the claim carries weight of its own.
A Message Timed For Shenzhen
Ali Al Salem is not an isolated flare. Bahrain, which hosts the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, had gone weeks without being hit until Iranian drone attacks on Friday and Sunday. On Tuesday the Revolutionary Guards said they had targeted a US-operated radar system there, and Bahrain said it intercepted the attacks. US officials responded with what they called defensive strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s news agency said they did no serious damage. US officials said the Iranian attacks caused no injuries or damage.
The war began at the end of February with US and Israeli strikes on Iran. There is still no peace deal, and occasional flare-ups threaten to reignite the conflict. As Reuters reported this week, Washington has chosen to squeeze Tehran with a naval blockade rather than hit it hard again, after Gulf states warned that fresh bombing could bring retaliation on their infrastructure. The Gulf Cooperation Council says its members have already absorbed more than 7,000 Iranian missiles and drones.
Shipping is not spared either. On Monday the LPG tanker Tara Gas was struck in Hormuz; of its 24 Indian crew, one remains missing.
Then there is the war of words. CNN, citing seven anonymous US officials, reported that Iran was exploring how to target senior administration figures with a bomb laced with chemical or radioactive material, though the officials stopped short of saying an attack was planned. Trump said he was taking the reports very seriously. Iran has rejected the claim.
Trump has said he plans to raise the Iran war in Shenzhen. One analyst noted that Bahrain shows Iran can make the cost of American action travel beyond its own borders; Kuwait now makes the same point. Whether Ali Al Salem lost a single Patriot battery matters less than the sentence Tehran has written onto Thursday’s agenda: the war is not over, and the Gulf is still within range.