Russia Builds 126-Football-Pitch Drone Base Near Ukraine In Six Weeks

According to Reuters, images supplied by Planet Labs and Airbus show that a site which was largely an empty field on August 31 had developed into a facility covering around 0.9 square kilometres by Wednesday, an area equivalent to about 126 football pitches. Mike Monnik, founder and chief executive of private intelligence company DroneSec, said the site appeared capable of launching Russia’s latest jet-powered drones, the Geran-4 and Geran-5.