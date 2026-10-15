Russia Builds 126-Football-Pitch Drone Base Near Ukraine In Six Weeks

Satellite images show Russia developing a 0.9-square-kilometre drone launch facility in Rostov in about six weeks.
The site has eight launch platforms and could support attacks using Russia’s faster Geran-4 and Geran-5 drones.
DroneSec estimates the facility could launch 100 or more jet-powered drones in 24 hours, depending on supplies and operational requirements.
Russia has nearly completed a new facility for launching jet-powered attack drones in its southwestern Rostov region in about six weeks, satellite imagery shows, as Moscow expands its strike capabilities near Ukraine.
According to Reuters, images supplied by Planet Labs and Airbus show that a site which was largely an empty field on August 31 had developed into a facility covering around 0.9 square kilometres by Wednesday, an area equivalent to about 126 football pitches. Mike Monnik, founder and chief executive of private intelligence company DroneSec, said the site appeared capable of launching Russia’s latest jet-powered drones, the Geran-4 and Geran-5.
The construction comes as Russia increases its use of jet-powered drones against Ukraine, which is preparing for a possible escalation in drone and missile attacks this winter.
Eight Launch Platforms Identified
Mike Monnik, founder and chief executive of private intelligence company DroneSec, said the facility appeared capable of launching Russia’s Geran-4 and Geran-5 drones. He identified eight platforms along the western edge of the site that could be fitted with launch rails.
The facility would add to an existing Russian network of at least 11 fixed launch sites used for attacks on Ukraine.
"The speed of construction ... demonstrates the ease with which Russia can bring now-established offensive capabilities to bear rapidly," Monnik said.
He added that the site appeared close to completion and that it would be "probably a matter of weeks before (it is) fully operational, if not earlier."
Satellite imagery shows how quickly construction has progressed. Images taken on August 31 showed a few vehicles in the field but no visible construction. Work was under way by the following morning, while subsequent images showed launch infrastructure taking shape.
Of the eight platforms identified, two already had launch rails fitted, while rails were being constructed on two others, Reuters reported. Additional construction activity was visible in satellite imagery taken over three days that week.
The site lies about 3.5 kilometres from Russia’s Millerovo air base, home to the 31st Guards Fighter Aviation Regiment. According to DroneSec, the facility likely falls within the air-defence "bubble" provided by systems at the air base, potentially making it more difficult for Ukraine to target.
Rob Jordan of the London-based Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) said the concrete pads and two possible take-off rails visible in the imagery appeared consistent with launch tracks for Russian Geran drones.
"This level of construction in this short a time is impressive," he said. "This shows the relative faith Russia is putting in its deep strike capability – possibly to the detriment of its conventional land forces."
Russia’s defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the facility or its jet-powered drone programme more broadly, Reuters reported.
Russia Steps Up Use Of Jet-Powered Drones
Military analysts say Russia has been shifting its drone production towards jet-powered models as Ukraine struggles to counter them.
According to Ukrainian military data reported by Reuters last month, Russia increased its use of jet-powered drones roughly six-fold over three months during the summer. Kyiv and the surrounding region were targeted most heavily, the data showed.
The drones can travel at speeds of up to 600 kilometres per hour, making them difficult for Ukraine to intercept using the relatively inexpensive interceptor drones developed to counter slower, piston-powered models. Kyiv is now working to find ways to counter the faster weapons.
With the full-scale war well into its fifth year, Ukraine expects Russia to intensify drone and missile attacks during the winter.
Monnik said the new facility could potentially launch 100 or more jet-powered drones within 24 hours. However, he cautioned that its capacity would depend on factors including the availability of supplies and Russia’s operational objectives. Russia typically launches its drones in smaller numbers throughout the day.
New Capability Raises Concerns For NATO
The construction of the facility coincides with worsening relations between Russia and NATO. European governments accuse Moscow of stepping up sabotage operations, drone incursions and cyberattacks against them. Last month, Russia warned that it could use nuclear weapons if NATO attempted to cut off its Kaliningrad exclave.
Monnik said the combination of industrial-scale production of jet-powered drones, their increasing sophistication and the limited availability of comprehensive counter-drone defences in many NATO countries posed a challenge for the West.
"This ability to rapidly field an ability to launch large-scale attacks using UAS (unmanned aerial systems) poses a strategic vulnerability for NATO countries," he said.