Four Dead, Fires In Volgograd: Russia Reports A Massive Ukrainian Drone Barrage

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Sidharth Singh
Published at:

The Defence Ministry reported interceptions across multiple Russian regions, Crimea and the Black Sea, while Volgograd's governor said falling drone debris triggered fires in the city's southern industrial zone.

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Four Dead, Fires In Volgograd: Russia Reports A Massive Ukrainian Drone Barrage
A photograph appearing to show a fire at the Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka refinery following a Ukrainian drone attack overnight on November 12–13, 2026. Photo: | X
Summary of this article

  • Russia's Defence Ministry claimed its air defences intercepted and destroyed 1,198 Ukrainian drones across 16 Russian regions

  • Four industrial workers were killed and two injured after falling drone debris triggered fires in Volgograd's southern industrial zone

  • Ukraine's Air Force said Russia launched 117 attack drones overnight, of which 80 were shot down or suppressed

Russia's Defence Ministry claimed on Friday that its air defence systems had intercepted and destroyed 1,198 Ukrainian drones overnight, as Volgograd Governor Andrey Bocharov reported four industrial workers killed and two others injured in an attack on the city's southern industrial zone.

The ministry said the interceptions took place between 8 pm on Thursday, and 8 AM on Friday, Moscow time. The drones were reportedly intercepted over 16 Russian regions, including Volgograd, Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk and Rostov, as well as the Moscow region, Crimea and the Black Sea.

The figure is the Russian military's claim and has not been independently verified.

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Bocharov said falling drone debris caused fires at an industrial enterprise in southern Volgograd and in the surrounding area. Four employees were killed, while two others were hospitalised, he said.

The regional governor also reported damage to windows and balconies in three five-storey residential buildings and a youth centre in Svetly Yar. No casualties were reported in the settlement.

Authorities did not identify the industrial enterprise affected or confirm that a particular plant or refinery had been directly hit. The governor attributed the fires to falling debris.

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The overnight attacks came amid continuing drone exchanges between Russia and Ukraine. Ukraine's Air Force said Russia had launched 117 attack drones against Ukrainian territory overnight, of which 80 were shot down or suppressed by 7:30 AM on Friday. It reported impacts at 24 locations.

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