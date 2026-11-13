Four Dead, Fires In Volgograd: Russia Reports A Massive Ukrainian Drone Barrage

Russia's Defence Ministry claimed its air defences intercepted and destroyed 1,198 Ukrainian drones across 16 Russian regions
Four industrial workers were killed and two injured after falling drone debris triggered fires in Volgograd's southern industrial zone
Ukraine's Air Force said Russia launched 117 attack drones overnight, of which 80 were shot down or suppressed
Russia's Defence Ministry claimed on Friday that its air defence systems had intercepted and destroyed 1,198 Ukrainian drones overnight, as Volgograd Governor Andrey Bocharov reported four industrial workers killed and two others injured in an attack on the city's southern industrial zone.
The ministry said the interceptions took place between 8 pm on Thursday, and 8 AM on Friday, Moscow time. The drones were reportedly intercepted over 16 Russian regions, including Volgograd, Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk and Rostov, as well as the Moscow region, Crimea and the Black Sea.
Bocharov said falling drone debris caused fires at an industrial enterprise in southern Volgograd and in the surrounding area. Four employees were killed, while two others were hospitalised, he said.
The regional governor also reported damage to windows and balconies in three five-storey residential buildings and a youth centre in Svetly Yar. No casualties were reported in the settlement.
Authorities did not identify the industrial enterprise affected or confirm that a particular plant or refinery had been directly hit. The governor attributed the fires to falling debris.