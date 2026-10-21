Elon Musk Ordered Starlink Slowdown That Disrupted Ukraine Drone Operations: Report

The Wall Street Journal said Elon Musk ordered a slowdown in SpaceX’s Starlink network this week.
The restriction disrupted Ukraine’s drone operations and cut access to satellite connectivity used in the war.
Ukrainian commanders said the slowdown affected both defensive and offensive missions against Russian forces.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed US officials and other sources, that a slowdown in SpaceX’s Starlink network disrupted Ukraine’s drone operations this week after Elon Musk ordered the move. The restriction cut Ukraine’s access to the satellite service and hurt both defensive and offensive drone missions against Russian forces.
Ukraine depends on Starlink, operated by Musk’s SpaceX, for satellite connectivity that keeps its drones online. Those drones are used to intercept Russian attack drones and to carry out strikes against Moscow’s forces. The disruption lasted a day this week and led to lost drones and failed missions, Ukrainian commanders told the newspaper.
Russia has kept up attacks on Ukraine, including strikes on civilian targets, making drone-based defence central to Kyiv’s war effort. A separate Wall Street Journal report on Wednesday said the slowdown hit Starshield, SpaceX’s military-grade satellite communications system used by Ukraine.
Ukraine's Response to Slowdown
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the failure to alert Kyiv before heavy Russian strikes late Tuesday and into Wednesday, calling it “completely unjust,” in remarks reported by UNI. He also accused Moscow of deliberately violating what US President Donald Trump had described as an “energy ceasefire”.
Ukrainian officers and defence representatives said the United States may have had a role in reports of slower speeds on some Starlink internet terminals. “It's obvious they (the United States) are helping Russia for some reason,” a senior Ukrainian official told AFP.
Zelensky later said he had spoken to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and that the early-warning system was working again, according to UNI. “This is very important for our people, because we can know when Russian ballistic missiles are coming. So, this morning began with positive signals from the American side. We now also have a constructive dialogue. It was constructive because all of us want peace – Ukraine, Europe, the United States. And we will see what happens tomorrow,” Zelensky wrote on X, according to UNI.
Musk Denies Responsibility
Musk blamed Washington. “Starshield systems are owned and controlled by the US government. Any limits on speed or usage are decided by the US military and ultimately POTUS,” Musk told UNI on Wednesday, October 14, referring to US President Donald Trump.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that Musk personally ordered the slowdown of Starshield, the military-grade SpaceX satellite system used by Ukraine, disrupting the country’s drone operations against Russia.
The restrictions hit attack and air-defence drone missions, the report said, and caused concern in Kyiv and confusion inside the Trump administration. The newspaper also reported that Musk and Trump discussed the decision by phone after it became public last week and had discussed the matter before the slowdown.
Trump Denies Responsibility
Trump has denied responsibility. He said on Friday that he did not believe either he or Musk was responsible for Ukraine losing access in a way that affected its military operations.
The row comes as Washington and Kyiv clash over Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries. Trump has criticised the strikes, pressed Ukraine to halt attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, called for an end to the war and said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should be replaced.
On Monday, Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces had reported problems with Starshield equipment in some parts of the front. He said it stopped working at speeds of 130-160 kilometres per hour, slowing frontline logistics and limiting several types of drones, including mid-range strike drones and interceptors used against Russian attack drones.