Elon Musk Ordered Starlink Slowdown That Disrupted Ukraine Drone Operations: Report

Zelensky later said he had spoken to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and that the early-warning system was working again, according to UNI. “This is very important for our people, because we can know when Russian ballistic missiles are coming. So, this morning began with positive signals from the American side. We now also have a constructive dialogue. It was constructive because all of us want peace – Ukraine, Europe, the United States. And we will see what happens tomorrow,” Zelensky wrote on X, according to UNI.