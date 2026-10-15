In a separate interview with Piers Morgan, Zelenskyy was more emphatic, saying he was certain the US knew the consequences of the decision. “I am sure they knew what they did, absolutely. Because it was 1 a.m. Starlink was blocked by SpaceX and the United States,” he said. Warning of the potential human cost, he added: “This decision will bring a lot of human losses … of course, people will die.”