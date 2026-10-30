Ukraine Resumes Russian Refinery Strikes After Two-Week Pause Ahead Of US Midterms

A suspected Ukrainian drone attack reportedly triggered a fire at the Novokuybyshevsk oil refinery in Russia’s Samara region on Friday
The reported strike came after Ukraine had informally paused attacks on Russian oil refineries following pressure from the Trump administration, with the suspension expected to last through the November 3 US midterm elections.
Russian regional authorities reported that air defences had intercepted dozens of drones but did not specifically confirm damage to the refinery
Ukraine reportedly struck an oil refinery in Russia’s Samara region early on Friday, ending a two-week pause in attacks on Russian oil-processing facilities.
The suspected drone attack targeted the Novokuybyshevsk Oil Refinery, owned by Russian state-controlled energy company Rosneft, where a fire broke out overnight.
Russia’s Samara regional governor, Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, said dozens of drones had been destroyed over the region by air defence systems and mobile fire groups. No casualties had been reported in preliminary assessments, he said, adding that emergency services were dealing with the aftermath of the attack.
However, the governor didn't confirm damage to the refinery or identify the intended targets. Ukraine has not officially claimed responsibility for the strike.
Pause In Refinery Attacks
The attack follows a two-week suspension of Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries. The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, that Ukrainian military units conducting long-range operations had informally paused attacks on Russian oil-processing facilities following pressure from US President Donald Trump’s administration.
The suspension was reportedly expected to continue until after the upcoming US midterm elections, according to officials familiar with the operations.
Ukraine has previously targeted Russian refineries, fuel depots and energy infrastructure as part of its campaign to disrupt supplies to Moscow’s military and reduce revenues used to finance its war against Kyiv.
Strategic Energy Target
The Novokuybyshevsk refinery processes approximately 8.8 million tonnes of crude oil annually, producing aviation fuel, petrol, diesel, lubricants and other petroleum products, according to Ukrainian media reports. The facility had also been targeted in a drone attack in August.
The reported strike comes amid continued Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for increased European support for air defence systems ahead of winter after Russian strikes killed 19 people and injured 71 others across Ukraine.
The extent of the damage at the Samara refinery and the impact on its operations remain unclear. Russian authorities have not confirmed whether production was disrupted following Friday’s attack.