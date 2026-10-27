Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire Begins In Oleshky To Allow Humanitarian Aid

Russia and Ukraine began a local ceasefire in Oleshky.
The truce aims to deliver aid and evacuate civilians.
Melania Trump said she helped broker the agreement.
Russia and Ukraine have started a regional ceasefire on Tuesday to allow a humanitarian effort in the Russian-controlled town of Oleshky.
The ceasefire is expected to allow humanitarian aid to reach Oleshky and help civilians evacuate the frontline town in southern Ukraine, where food and medicine are in critically short supply.
Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine’s parliamentary commissioner for human rights, confirmed the halt in a Facebook post, saying, “As head of the Ukrainian negotiating team, I confirm that the Ukrainian side is honouring its commitments,” Reuters reported.
Russia’s defence ministry said on Telegram that it had stopped shelling areas around Kherson from 4 a.m. Moscow time (0100 GMT). The pause was intended to facilitate the humanitarian operation in Oleshky.
Oleshky is located on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River in the southern Kherson region, across the water from the city of Kherson, which remains under Ukrainian control. Russian forces have held Oleshky since capturing the town in the early days of their invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Kyiv officials said fresh strikes on Tuesday damaged the Southern Bridge and metro infrastructure, prompting authorities to suspend traffic. A witness also reported hearing explosions in the Ukrainian capital, according to Reuters.
The Truce Between Russia And Ukraine
Earlier, Melania Trump, the first lady of the United States, said on Friday that she had helped broker the local ceasefire by working with Ukrainian and Russian leaders, describing herself as the “exclusive intermediary.”
“The people of Oleshky have limited electricity, live amid mined roads, and endure regular military attacks,” the first lady said in a statement. She further said, “Non-military, civilian leaders from both countries will work together to visit Oleshky residents in their homes and determine the level of assistance they require.”
“Residents who wish to evacuate will receive coordinated support and transportation to their preferred destination. I anticipate some will want to go to Russia, and some to Ukraine.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that negotiators from Ukraine, Russia, and the United States would hold technical-level talks in Abu Dhabi during the first half of November to continue discussions on peace.