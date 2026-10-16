Donald Trump says Zelenskyy is harder to negotiate with than Putin.
The remarks follow Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil infrastructure and disputes over a proposed pause in energy attacks.
Tensions persist between Washington and Kyiv over negotiations, military aid and Ukraine’s political future.
US President Donald Trump has criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, calling him “not a good guy for us to deal with” and saying he finds him more difficult to negotiate with than Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The remarks, made during an interview with Newsmax on Thursday, October 15, came as tensions between Washington and Kyiv intensified over Ukraine’s renewed strikes on Russian oil refineries and stalled efforts to end the war.
Trump questioned Zelenskyy’s willingness to reach a settlement with Moscow, claiming that the Ukrainian leader says he wants peace but is unwilling to agree to a deal.
“I think they actually both would like to see it end, but I find Zelenskyy to be more difficult to deal with than Putin,” Trump said. He also suggested that Ukraine would eventually reach a settlement without Zelenskyy, while reiterating his criticism of the Ukrainian president’s leadership.
Why Trump Criticised Zelenskyy
Trump’s latest remarks followed Ukraine’s resumption of attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, including a drone strike on a refinery in Russia’s Ryazan region on Thursday.
The strike reportedly sparked a fire at the facility, located around 300 km south-east of Moscow. Trump condemned Ukraine’s attacks on oil refineries, arguing that they threatened global energy supplies and could contribute to higher prices for diesel fuel.
The attacks have complicated Trump’s efforts to secure an energy truce between Russia and Ukraine. Kyiv had paused strikes on Russian refineries after Trump announced an agreement to halt attacks on energy infrastructure, but Zelenskyy said Ukraine could no longer maintain the pause while Russia continued its own attacks.
Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of violating the proposed arrangement, with the dispute further undermining diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.
Trump has also called for Ukraine to hold an election and questioned whether Zelenskyy should remain in office. Ukraine has not held a presidential election since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022. Martial law remains in force, and Ukrainian law prohibits national elections during that period.
Zelenskyy Says He Feels Betrayed By Trump
Zelenskyy, meanwhile, has expressed frustration with Washington’s recent decisions. In an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, published on Wednesday, he said he felt “betrayed” by Trump’s deal involving Russian diesel imports and criticised what he described as restrictions affecting Ukraine’s use of Starlink satellite communications.
He also said Ukraine was losing a strong strategic partner in the United States.
The tensions come as Washington’s attempts to mediate an end to the war have made little progress. Zelenskyy has sought continued support from European leaders and NATO, while insisting that Russia’s ongoing attacks make concessions difficult.
Trump’s latest comments underline the widening rift between the US and Ukrainian presidents as the war continues and negotiations remain uncertain.