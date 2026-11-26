Trump says he urged Putin to halt military aggression across Europe.
He hopes Russia and Ukraine can quickly reach a peace deal.
Italy criticised Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian vessels near Libya.
US President Donald Trump has said on Thursday that he told Russian President Vladimir Putin that he wanted Russia to end its military aggression across European territories, hoping this would help bring a swift end to the war in Ukraine.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he had spent a lot of time discussing Russia's military actions with Putin during their meeting in China.
"During my conversations in China with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, I spent a lot of time talking about the fact that I would like to see President Putin pull back all Military aggression against territories throughout Europe, in the hopes that a Deal can be made between Russia and Ukraine, and made quickly," Trump wrote.
He also pointed to the heavy loss of life in the conflict, saying, "I really believe this is a strong possibility - Thousands of people are being killed each and every month, A COMPLETE BLOODBATH."
Trump has repeatedly called for a negotiated end to the war in Ukraine. He did not specify what actions he wanted Putin to stop. Since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in 2022, other countries have occasionally accused Moscow of provocative behaviour.
Italy Criticises Ukrainian Drone Attacks On Russian Vessels
Recent attacks on Russian vessels in the Libyan waters by Ukrainian drones were criticised by Italy and other countries. On November 22, Ukrainian naval drones struck a Russian naval corvette, the Merkury, at the port of Benghazi and a Russian cargo ship, the Angara, off the Libyan coast.
Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani criticised the operation, saying it was wrong to violate Libya's sovereignty. He said Rome had received no advance warning and warned against allowing the Russia-Ukraine war to spread into the Mediterranean. Italy's far-right League party also condemned the strikes, calling them unacceptable and warning they could destabilise Libya.
Meeting Between Trump And Putin
Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin last week in Shenzhen, China, on the sidelines of the APEC leaders' meeting. The meeting was part of his administration's efforts to find a way to end the war in Ukraine and discuss wider security concerns. He also took part in a trilateral summit with Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Meanwhile, Trump's son-in-law and diplomatic envoy Jared Kushner praised Putin during a podcast interview on Wednesday, calling him a "grandmaster of politics" and a "historic figure". The interview was with Mathias Döpfner, chief executive of German media group Axel Springer.