Bangladesh raises garment workers' minimum monthly wage by 36%.
New minimum wage falls short of workers' demands.
Revised salaries will take effect in December.
Bangladesh has increased the minimum monthly wage for garment workers on Wednesday by 36 per cent to $139 after months of protests that disrupted production and involved clashes with police.
The chairman of the government-appointed wage board announced that the proposal was backed by most members and they have agreed to increase the minimum wage from 12,500 taka ($100) to 17,500 taka ($136) monthly.
The offer, however, falls well short of the 30,000 taka ($240) sought by workers during protests. It remains uncertain whether they will agree to the proposed increase. The revised wages will be applied from the month of December, and workers will receive the increased pay in January.
Babul Akhter, the workers' representative on the board, called the decision a mixed outcome and asked employees to resume work.
“Although we are not completely satisfied, the outcome is not entirely bad either,” he told reporters.
He also pointed out that workers had previously received wage revisions once every five years. Under the latest decision, the gap between revisions has been reduced to three years in Bangladesh.
“Previously, workers used to get a wage revision every five years, but this time they are getting a revised wage after three years.”
New Payment Structure For Bangladesh Garment Workers
Under the new four-grade pay structure, garment workers will receive monthly wages ranging from 17,000 taka for Grade 4 employees to 21,500 taka for Grade 1 workers. The lowest-paid workers will get 4,500 taka more than the minimum wage introduced in 2023.
The latest increase is the smallest in over a decade. Previous wage hikes stood at 56% in 2023, 51% in 2018 and 77% in 2013.
Workers had first demanded a minimum monthly wage of 32,000 taka, later reducing it to 18,000 taka during negotiations. Factory owners, meanwhile, started with an offer of 15,000 taka before raising it to 17,000 taka.
The increase may not be enough to end the workers' protests, which have already disrupted production across the garment industry.
The protests brought factory operations to a halt. Protestors blocked highways and disrupted production across an industry that employs more than 4 million people.
Bangladesh's garment sector supplies major retailers such as H&M, Zara, Walmart, Target and Gap, and accounts for more than 80% of the country's export earnings.