Reuters reported that rights groups had warned that repatriation amid Myanmar’s ongoing civil war could endanger refugees and legitimise the military-backed government. Anwar said 10,476 Myanmar nationals had been repatriated following discussions with Myanmar, with the costs borne by the Myanmar government. However, a separate Home Ministry report put the number of Myanmar nationals repatriated in the first ten months of 2026 at 12,176. The two figures are not reconciled in the published accounts, and the ministry clarified that its tally was based on nationality rather than ethnicity. On October 6, Anwar had told Parliament that no Rohingya had been identified among those repatriated up to that point. He did not clarify on November 24 whether that position had changed.