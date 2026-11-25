The banned Awami League has called a nationwide shutdown on November 27–28, demanding the lifting of restrictions on its activities, the release of political prisoners and the withdrawal of cases against its leaders.
BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has alleged that Awami League leaders abroad are financing arson attacks and violence in Bangladesh, an accusation reported by state news agency BSS.
Sheikh Hasina has announced December 16 as her intended return date, but Bangladesh's government says she would face arrest and continues to seek her extradition from India.
Bangladesh is approaching another political flashpoint. The banned Awami League has called a nationwide shutdown for November 27 and 28, demanding the restoration of its political activities and the withdrawal of cases against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and other party leaders.
The announcement comes as Hasina, who has been living in India since fleeing Dhaka in August 2024, has declared December 16 — Bangladesh's Victory Day — as her intended date to return home. Meanwhile, the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has accused fugitive Awami League leaders abroad of financing violence and attempts to destabilise the country.
The party has announced eight demands, spanning political freedoms, the release of prisoners, economic relief and public security. Its shutdown call adds to an already tense atmosphere, with reports of attacks on party workers, arson and clashes involving political groups. The government has also deployed additional Border Guard Bangladesh personnel amid concerns about further violence.
What Are The Awami League's Eight Demands?
At the centre of the Awami League's demands is the removal of restrictions on its political activities, allowing the party to resume its work. It has also called for the withdrawal of cases against Hasina and other party leaders, the cancellation of what it describes as politically motivated verdicts, and the release of political prisoners.
The remaining demands address the economic pressures facing ordinary Bangladeshis. The party has sought reductions in the prices of electricity, gas, water, fuel, food and other essential commodities. It has also demanded the reopening of closed industrial units and employment opportunities for workers who have lost their jobs.
The party has further called for greater protection for citizens, women, children and minority communities, alongside measures against murder, robbery and extortion. Its demands also include guarantees for freedom of expression and the press, withdrawal of cases against journalists and civil rights activists, and action against fraud and terrorism.
Together, the demands attempt to frame the shutdown as a protest not only against the political ban but also against the country's economic and civil-liberties situation.
BNP Alleges Foreign Funding Behind Unrest As Hasina Plans Return
The political confrontation has also acquired a financial dimension. On November 24, BNP acting secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi alleged that fugitive Awami League leaders and activists living abroad were sending money into Bangladesh to create instability. Speaking at a human chain outside the National Press Club in Dhaka, Rizvi claimed that the funds were being used to recruit people, including teenagers, to carry out arson attacks on vehicles and establishments and detonate crude bombs. These were allegations made by the BNP leader; the BSS report did not independently establish the source or movement of the funds.
Rizvi, who is also a political adviser to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, accused Hasina of instigating violence from abroad rather than facing the legal process in Bangladesh. He also questioned her demand for state assistance to return home. The allegations come as the government faces mounting pressure over political violence, with at least four people reportedly killed in incidents since mid-November.
Hasina has said she intends to return on December 16, the anniversary of Bangladesh's victory in the 1971 Liberation War. Her spokesperson told Reuters that she had asked the government to arrange a flight from Delhi to Dhaka on the national carrier, Biman Bangladesh Airlines. Dhaka, however, has rejected the prospect of an ordinary return. Junior Foreign Minister Humaiun Kobir said she could return only as a prisoner, while Bangladesh continues to seek her extradition from India.
Hasina fled Bangladesh in August 2024 after a student-led uprising ended her 15-year rule. She was subsequently sentenced to death in absentia for crimes against humanity linked to the crackdown on protesters, a verdict she has rejected. Her proposed return, the Awami League's shutdown call and the competing allegations over political violence have brought the country's unresolved political divisions back into sharp focus.