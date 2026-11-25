BNP Alleges Foreign Funding Behind Unrest As Hasina Plans Return

The political confrontation has also acquired a financial dimension. On November 24, BNP acting secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi alleged that fugitive Awami League leaders and activists living abroad were sending money into Bangladesh to create instability. Speaking at a human chain outside the National Press Club in Dhaka, Rizvi claimed that the funds were being used to recruit people, including teenagers, to carry out arson attacks on vehicles and establishments and detonate crude bombs. These were allegations made by the BNP leader; the BSS report did not independently establish the source or movement of the funds.