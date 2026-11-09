The UN Human Rights Office estimated that as many as 1,400 people may have been killed between July 1 and August 15, 2024, with thousands more injured during the crackdown. The AP reported that thousands more were injured and that Hasina could face arrest on arrival. In an interview with AP, Hasina said she was aware that returning could result in her arrest, imprisonment or death. “If death is my destiny, I would rather die on the soil of my own country, among my own people,” she said. She maintained that she was determined to return despite the risks.