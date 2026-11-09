Donald Trump announced what he called “Operation Iron Gate”, claiming that goods could no longer enter Iran by land or sea.
CENTCOM established Task Force Iron Gate, comprising approximately 20 personnel, to target the movement of advanced weapons, dual-use technologies, sanctioned materials and illicit revenue across Iran's land borders and the Caspian Sea.
The announcement comes amid escalating tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, including the US disabling of a commercial vessel and Iranian claims that two oil tankers struck mines.
US President Donald Trump has announced the implementation of what he described as “Operation Iron Gate”, saying the United States is now restricting the movement of goods into Iran through both land and sea routes, as Washington steps up economic and military pressure on Tehran amid the ongoing conflict.
Speaking to reporters on Sunday (local time), Trump said the new measure meant “nothing comes in by land”, adding that the existing US naval blockade had already ensured that “nothing comes in by water”. The announcement follows the launch of Task Force Iron Gate by US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Saturday, November 7, to disrupt the movement of weapons and sanctioned materials across Iran’s land borders and the Caspian Sea.
US Task Force Targets Iranian Land Routes And Sanctioned Shipments
According to CENTCOM, Task Force Iron Gate will coordinate with other US government agencies to prevent the movement of advanced weapons systems, dual-use technologies, sanctioned materials and what Washington describes as illegal revenue streams across Iran’s land borders and the Caspian Sea. The task force, comprising around 20 civilian and military personnel, will be based in Tampa, Florida. CENTCOM chief Admiral Brad Cooper said the initiative would further constrain Iran’s ability to finance terrorism, rebuild weapons factories and replenish its military.
The initiative expands Washington’s existing naval blockade of Iranian ports, which has been in place for several months. CENTCOM has claimed that the maritime restrictions have prevented Iran from exporting more than $25 billion worth of crude oil. The latest move reflects the US administration's efforts to restrict Tehran's access to military supplies and revenue as the conflict, which began in February, enters its ninth month. However, the publicly stated mandate of Task Force Iron Gate focuses on specific categories of shipments and financial flows rather than establishing a blanket prohibition on all land-based trade.
Iran Rejects US Blockade Amid Continuing Regional Tensions
Iran has rejected Washington’s latest restrictions, with Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps spokesperson Hossein Mohebi saying the US effort to impose an economic blockade would fail. According to Iran's Fars news agency, Mohebi said Washington would not succeed in bringing about the economic collapse of the Islamic Republic through what he described as different blockade plans.
The announcement comes amid continuing tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route for global energy supplies. On November 7, CENTCOM said US forces had disabled a St Kitts-flagged commercial vessel, the M/V Huda, in the Gulf of Oman after its crew allegedly ignored repeated warnings and attempted to breach the naval blockade. Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy, meanwhile, said two oil tankers had caught fire after hitting mines in the Strait of Hormuz. The circumstances surrounding the reported incidents remain disputed, adding to concerns over maritime security and disruptions to regional trade.