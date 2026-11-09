The initiative expands Washington’s existing naval blockade of Iranian ports, which has been in place for several months. CENTCOM has claimed that the maritime restrictions have prevented Iran from exporting more than $25 billion worth of crude oil. The latest move reflects the US administration's efforts to restrict Tehran's access to military supplies and revenue as the conflict, which began in February, enters its ninth month. However, the publicly stated mandate of Task Force Iron Gate focuses on specific categories of shipments and financial flows rather than establishing a blanket prohibition on all land-based trade.