Donald Trump has appointed DNI Director Jay Clayton to lead the new “Super Intelligence Force”.
The task force has 120 days to assess AI risks and opportunities and determine the federal government's role.
The move comes as Trump's administration promotes US AI leadership and favours voluntary safeguards over broader regulatory restrictions.
US President Donald Trump has named Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton to lead a new federal task force on artificial intelligence, calling it the “Super Intelligence Force” and tasking it with coordinating the government's efforts to maintain US leadership in the technology.
Trump announced the force on Sunday, saying it would coordinate federal engagement with AI companies, consumers, public interest groups, religious organisations and critical infrastructure providers. The group will report to Trump and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, AP reported.
The announcement comes days after Trump hosted executives from leading AI companies at the White House, where companies agreed to a voluntary framework for safety controls and external audits. The administration has increasingly promoted AI development while arguing that the US must remain ahead of other countries in the technology.
Jay Clayton To Lead Federal AI Task Force
Clayton, who became director of national intelligence in August, will lead the task force alongside Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew Ferguson, Pentagon technology chief Emil Michael and Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor.
The group is expected to examine the risks and opportunities associated with increasingly powerful AI systems and determine what role the federal government should play as the technology develops. Reuters reported that the task force has 120 days to produce a report on AI risks and opportunities, according to Reuters.
Clayton's appointment also gives the intelligence community a prominent role in the administration's AI strategy. The Washington Post reported that US intelligence agencies have sought a greater role in evaluating advanced AI models because of potential cybersecurity and national security risks.
Trump Pushes ‘Super Intelligence’ As US AI Policy Evolves
The new task force is part of a broader shift in the administration's approach to AI. On September 29, Trump signed an executive order directing executive-branch agencies to use the terms “Super Intelligence” and “SI” instead of “Artificial Intelligence” and “AI” in official communications and other non-statutory documents.
Trump has described advanced AI as potentially more significant than the Industrial Revolution and the internet, and has repeatedly said the US must maintain its lead in the technology. His administration has also pushed for greater industry self-regulation, with major technology companies agreeing last week to internal controls, external audits and regular discussions on safety standards.
The task force will now have to assess both the opportunities and risks posed by increasingly capable AI systems while helping shape the federal government's response. Its 120-day report is expected to provide a clearer indication of how the Trump administration intends to balance technological development, national security and oversight.