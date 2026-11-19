An Ankara court sentenced Ekrem Imamoglu to two years and one month and imposed a political ban over alleged vote-rigging at the CHP’s 2023 congress; he can appeal within two weeks.
He has been in custody since March 2025 on corruption-related charges he denies, and is on trial with more than 400 defendants.
If the ban stands, it would remove the opposition’s most popular figure, as Ozgur Ozel’s New Party plans to back him for president.
In Turkish politics, the longest sentence is not always the one served in prison. On Wednesday, an Ankara court sentenced Ekrem Imamoglu to two years and one month for vote-rigging at his own party’s 2023 congress, and imposed a political ban on him. He is already in jail.
The verdict is not final: those convicted have two weeks to appeal, and the sentences will not be applied until higher courts approve them. Yet for the man Erdogan’s opponents see as their best hope, it is the latest in a line of bans, after earlier ones in 2022 and 2025.
The Mayor Who Beat The Palace’s Candidate
Imamoglu was born near Trabzon, on the Black Sea coast, into a devout family. His origins partly mirror Erdogan’s, whose parents came from the same region. He joined the CHP in 2008 and served as mayor of the Istanbul district of Beylikduzu from 2014 to 2019.
Then came the contest that made him. In March 2019 he beat Binali Yildirim, a former prime minister and close confidant of Erdogan, and the election board cancelled the result. In the June rerun he won by 800,000 votes. He was re-elected in 2024 with 51%.
His fall was as quick. On March 18, 2025, Istanbul University annulled his degree, a qualification presidential candidates must hold. The next day he was arrested on charges including corruption, money laundering and alleged ties to the banned PKK. He denies the corruption charges. The CHP nominated him as its presidential candidate days later.
The Ban, The Trials And A Split Opposition
Wednesday’s case concerned the 2023 congress that elected Ozgur Ozel as CHP leader; the defendants were accused of improper inducements to delegates and denied it. Three were acquitted. One of those convicted noted that the Izmir mayor, Cemil Tugay, who recently left the CHP for Erdogan’s AKP, was among them.
It is one case among many. Imamoglu has been sentenced to more than six years in earlier cases and is appealing the earlier bans. A corruption trial of more than 400 defendants, which began in March, carries potential sentences of hundreds of years. The opposition and some rights groups call the crackdown politically motivated.
The politics has shifted too. In May, a court annulled the 2023 congress, and the court’s decision reinstated Ozel’s predecessor, Kemal Kilicdaroglu. Ozel and 90 lawmakers founded the New Party and said they would back Imamoglu for president in elections scheduled for 2028, though they could come earlier. If the ban stands, it would deprive the opposition of its most popular figure and could pave the way for Erdogan’s party to take control of Istanbul.
For his supporters, a courtroom has become the polling station. For his prosecutors, it is simply a courtroom. The appeals will say which view prevails.