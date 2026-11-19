The politics has shifted too. In May, a court annulled the 2023 congress, and the court’s decision reinstated Ozel’s predecessor, Kemal Kilicdaroglu. Ozel and 90 lawmakers founded the New Party and said they would back Imamoglu for president in elections scheduled for 2028, though they could come earlier. If the ban stands, it would deprive the opposition of its most popular figure and could pave the way for Erdogan’s party to take control of Istanbul.