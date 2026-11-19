IOC activist Devanshu Narang has urged Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to remove Sam Pitroda as chairman.
IOC vice chairman George Abraham criticised Pitroda's praise of Modi, citing concerns over secularism and minority rights.
Pitroda's remarks describing Modi as warm and caring have triggered dissent within Congress's overseas wing.
An internal revolt has broken out in the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) over chairman Sam Pitroda’s praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with one party activist seeking his immediate removal and a senior office-bearer warning that the comments could undercut the party's fight for secularism and minority rights abroad.
IOC vice chairman George Abraham emailed Pitroda objecting to his remarks, while Canada-based IOC activist Devanshu Narang wrote to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge demanding that Pitroda be removed from the post, reported NDTV.
The row centres on Pitroda’s recent public praise of Modi. Pitroda is the chairman of the Congress party’s overseas wing and his comments have triggered criticism from within that organisation.
Narang's Removal Demand
Narang escalated the dispute. The Canada-based IOC activist wrote to Kharge and described Pitroda’s remarks praising the prime minister as "shameful". He also wrote that many Congress members were shocked by the comments,
In the letter, Narang asked the Congress leadership to sack Pitroda as head of the overseas wing. His intervention came as the anger over Pitroda’s remarks spread inside the IOC.
Abraham's Email Critique
Abraham set out a wider objection. The IOC vice chairman wrote a detailed email to Pitroda after Pitroda described Modi as a "warm, kind, loving and caring person at a personal level", warning that such glowing public tributes undercut the party’s fight for secularism and minority rights abroad.
"We are already struggling to communicate our concerns about secularism, democracy and minority rights to a diaspora in which Modi enjoys considerable support. When our own Chairman publicly praises his personal virtues in such glowing terms, the distinction between personal friendship and political endorsement may be lost on many people," Abraham wrote in the email to Pitroda.
Abraham acknowledged that Pitroda and Modi shared a cordial personal relationship and that civility across political lines mattered. But he argued that a leader’s use of state power and its effects on vulnerable people could not be separated from personal character.
"Personal kindness is one thing. The exercise of political power and its consequences for millions of people is quite another. Even dictators have friends and can be charming and generous to those in their personal circles. But history judges leaders not by how warmly they treat their friends, but by how they treat the most vulnerable people under their authority," Abraham said.
Minority Rights Concerns
Abraham pointed to specific examples. He referred to riots and conflicts, including in Gujarat in the past and Manipur now, and asked how personal warmth could be squared with the displacement of tens of thousands of citizens.
"... It took him more than two years to make his first visit to Manipur after the violence began. Where was that warmth, kindness and compassion for those unfortunate victims?" Abraham said.
Abraham also criticised what he called growing hostility towards religious minorities. He cited disruption of prayer meetings and tighter Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) rules.
He wrote that proposed provisions could let government authorities take control of assets belonging to organisations whose registrations have lapsed. He said that raised concerns for Christian educational, healthcare and charitable institutions that have served the country for generations.
"Kindness cannot be measured only by how a leader treats his friends. It must also be measured by how he treats those who disagree with him, those who worship differently, and those who have little political power," Abraham added.
For millions of Indians from minority communities, the experience under the current leadership "has been anything but warm, kind, loving or caring", he said.
Pitroda's Past Remarks
The backlash followed comments made last week. The controversy began after Pitroda called Modi an "old friend" and a "very loving Gujarati friend" while questioning his political ideology. Pitroda also said he had visited Modi’s home in Gujarat and had no personal issues with him.
Those remarks led to a public exchange of Diwali greetings in which Modi addressed him as "Sam bhai". Pitroda later told NDTV there was no contradiction between personal respect and political opposition, and at one stage said the prime minister "doesn't tap phones".
Even as criticism mounted inside the overseas unit, Pitroda has been seen accompanying Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during his ongoing visit to the US. Separately, Sonia Gandhi wrote in her recently released memoir that her interaction with Modi was limited to a formal namaste with little conversation or eye contact.
Pitroda had stepped down as IOC chairman during the Lok Sabha election campaign in May 2024 after remarks comparing Indians in different regions to Chinese, Arabs, Whites and Africans drew criticism from both the BJP and the Congress. He was reappointed a month later.