Trump holds separate meetings with Putin and Xi.
Putin and Trump meet for first time since Alaska.
Xi discusses trade, AI safety and regional cooperation.
Ahead of a planned three-way meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump met both leaders separately on Thursday.
Trump greeted Putin on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, saying they shared a “great relationship” and had known each other for a long time. He said he hoped “a lot of wonderful things can come out of this, or at least start.”
The meeting was the first between the two presidents since their summit in Alaska in August last year.
Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said the talks lasted about 40 minutes. Putin left the venue in “an excellent mood,” Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported.Trump Xi Putin trilateral talks
What Did Trump Discuss With Xi Jinping?
Earlier in the day, Trump and Xi arrived together at the APEC summit, where leaders from other member economies had gathered for the meeting.
Trump said discussions with Xi also covered the war in Ukraine, with both leaders looking at ways to help bring the conflict to an end.
“We’re looking to both help with respect to the war with Russia and Ukraine,” Trump said, according to Reuters. “I’d like to see it ended,” he added.
Xi raised the need for closer cooperation on trade and better communication between the two countries. He also called for joint efforts to address safety risks linked to artificial intelligence, Chinese state media reported.
China will contribute $20 million towards APEC activities, Xi announced. He also outlined plans to open a research centre in Shenzhen, named the “Center for Asia-Pacific Community Studies”, to study regional policies, encourage exchanges and offer research support.
The issue of AI regulation also came up during the morning session, with Trump making clear that he did not favour restrictions on the technology. He argued that tighter rules could “stifle” the industry.
Trump also used his address to underline America's role in the region, saying: “The United States has been a Pacific power for hundreds of years, and we continue to work to promote growth and stability, sovereignty, prosperity, and peace throughout this region.”
Separately, US officials had said last week that Trump was unlikely to bring up Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang or allegations of an affair with a Chinese spy during his meetings.