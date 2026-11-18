Trump and Putin meet in China for first time since 2025.
Xi, Putin and Trump prepare for trilateral talks.
Putin criticises Western sanctions and trade restrictions.
US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met on Wednesday. The two leaders greeted each other and shook hands in the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping. It was their first face-to-face meeting since August 2025.
The expected meeting between Trump, Putin and Xi comes as trade tensions and two major conflicts dominate international discussions. The three presidents are due to meet in Shenzhen on November 19, with Ukraine, Iran, trade, artificial intelligence and nuclear weapons likely to feature in their talks.
Trump and Putin had a brief exchange at the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit on Wednesday. Putin approached the US president, and the two greeted each other before posing for a photograph with Xi.
The Ukraine war was also part of Putin's discussions with the Chinese president, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Russia's TASS news agency on Wednesday, Reuters reported.
Putin And Xi Criticised Western Countries
Both Xi and Putin had earlier used their opening speeches at the APEC summit to criticise trade barriers and Western economic policies.
Putin used his address at the APEC summit to defend Russia against Western sanctions imposed after its invasion of Ukraine. Speaking after Xi, the Russian president said the restrictions had failed to weaken Moscow and had instead made its economy stronger. He also described Europe as being in a "humiliating decline".
Putin argued that countries could no longer use economic pressure to control their rivals as effectively as before.
"Experience has shown that the traditional tools of economic dominance and de facto coercion have largely run their course, having lost much of their intimidating power," he said.
He further said, "While sanctions, tariffs, and export restrictions may still exert a certain deterrent effect, they are incapable of halting growth let alone crushing the economies of competitors."
Without naming specific countries, Xi called for governments to resist protectionism and work together to protect international trade. He also stressed the need to keep supply chains stable and support investment across borders.
"We must firmly uphold the rules-based multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core, support free and open trade and investment, maintain the stability and smooth operation of global industrial and supply chains," Xi told business leaders.