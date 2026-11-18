A plea against Italian socialist leader Giacomo Filibeck's Bharat Summit speech has reached the Supreme Court
The petitioner seeks removal of his videos from social media platforms
The plea also demands an SIT probe into foreign delegates' participation and event permissions
A political controversy over an Italian socialist leader raising the Congress's 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' slogan at the Bharat Summit has reached the Supreme Court, with a petition seeking the removal of videos of his remarks and an investigation into the participation of foreign delegates at the event.
The plea against Giacomo Filibeck, Secretary-General of the Party of European Socialists (PES), was mentioned before Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Wednesday. The Supreme Court agreed to list the matter for November 20, when the petitioner's counsel will present detailed arguments before the concerned bench.
Advocate Syed Rizwan Ahmed alleged that Filibeck had interfered in India's democratic process by criticising the government, endorsing the Opposition and raising a political slogan used by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
"One person (Filibeck) from Italy represents the Party of European Socialists. He directly intervened in the Indian democratic system and used a very abusive slogan," Ahmed told the court, according to The New Indian Express.
The lawyer further urged the court to intervene, saying, "It is a grave violation, My Lords. The video is in circulation. It deserves Your Lordships' intervention to pull down the video. I pray for an early hearing."
What Does The Petition Seek?
As per ANI, the petition seeks directions to remove videos of Filibeck's remarks from social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube. It also seeks a Supreme Court-supervised Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the organisation of the Bharat Summit, permissions granted to foreign delegates and the role of government authorities and organisers.
The plea questions whether Filibeck's activities were consistent with the conditions governing his entry into India. It seeks verification of his visa category and the clearances granted for his participation, citing Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines governing Conference Visas.
The petition also seeks preservation of original recordings, digital communications and other relevant evidence, along with a public apology from the Telangana government.
What Did Filibeck Say?
Filibeck raised the slogan 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' (Vote Thief, Leave Your Seat) while addressing the Bharat Summit in Hyderabad on November 14. He also backed Rahul Gandhi's campaign for clean and transparent electoral rolls.
According to the transcript of the video annexed to the petition, cited by ANI, Filibeck said, "We stand by Rahul Gandhi, the Indian Congress party in defending the democracy in India."
He also praised the Congress's role in building India's democratic institutions and said progressives elsewhere stood with the party.
The remarks triggered criticism from the BJP, which accused Congress of giving a foreign political leader a platform to interfere in India's internal affairs. Italian legislator Deborah Bergamini also criticised Filibeck's intervention.
The Supreme Court has not ruled on the allegations or granted any of the reliefs sought in the petition. The matter is scheduled to be taken up on November 20.