Who Is Giacomo Filibeck? Italian Leader's 'Vote Chor' Remark In India Sparks Political Row

Italian socialist leader Giacomo Filibeck criticised India's democracy and backed Rahul Gandhi at Hyderabad's Bharat Summit.
His 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' slogan triggered criticism from the BJP and BRS leaders.
Government sources questioned whether Filibeck's political remarks violated conditions attached to his conference visa.
An Italian political leader's remarks on India's democracy have triggered a political controversy, drawing sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and raising questions over the role of foreign politicians in India's domestic affairs.
Giacomo Filibeck, Secretary General of the Party of European Socialists (PES), raised the Congress slogan 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' (Vote thief, leave your seat) while addressing the Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad on November 14. He also accused the Indian government of undermining democracy and expressed support for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
The remarks have since prompted a political row, with the BJP accusing the Congress of providing a platform to foreign forces to defame India. The controversy has also drawn reactions from political leaders in Italy.
Filibeck had entered India on a conference visa, India Today TV reported. Notably, foreign nationals are not permitted to interfere in India's domestic political affairs, irrespective of the category of visa they hold, and any such involvement could amount to a violation of visa rules
What Did Giacomo Filibeck Say At The Bharat Summit?
Speaking at the Congress-organised summit, Filibeck backed Rahul Gandhi's campaign for clean and transparent electoral rolls and said democracy was "under attack" in India.
"Rahul Gandhi has defended a simple principle on which every democracy rests: 'one person, one vote'," he said, referring to the Congress leader's campaign against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.
He also raised the slogan 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod', drawing a reaction from Gandhi, who was seen laughing.
Defending his participation at the summit, Filibeck said international gatherings were important to draw attention to challenges facing democracy in India. He also described the Congress and the PES as part of a progressive alliance committed to social justice, climate justice, human rights and democracy.
How Did The BJP React?
The BJP strongly criticised Gandhi over the remarks. Party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia described the Bharat Summit as an "Anti-India Summit", alleging that the Congress was using international platforms to defame the country and create instability.
He also questioned why a foreign politician was allowed to raise an opposition political slogan from an Indian platform.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused Gandhi of defaming India and its democratic institutions at international conferences. BJP leaders also alleged that the Congress was seeking foreign interference in India's internal political matters.
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Karthik Indra Reddy Patlolla also questioned Filibeck's comments, while Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut defended the Italian politician, pointing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interactions with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
Who Is Giacomo Filibeck?
Born in Italy in 1978, Giacomo Filibeck is a senior figure in the European socialist movement. He has served as the Executive Secretary General of the Party of European Socialists since October 2022.
His political involvement began during his school years, when he became active in youth organisations. Between 2002 and 2004, he served as president of the European Youth Forum and the Youth Convention on the Future of Europe.
From 2005 to 2009, he served two terms as president of Young European Socialists, the youth wing of the European socialist movement. He also represented the organisation in the leadership of the PES.
Filibeck later became associated with Italy's centre-left Democratic Party, or Partito Democratico. In 2010, he joined its international department, handling matters related to West Asia, the Mediterranean region and Africa. Three years later, he was appointed head of the party's foreign policy forum.
In 2014, he joined Italy's Ministry of Agriculture as Head of International Relations and subsequently served as director of its international relations office between 2014 and 2015.
He also came into the spotlight in 2018 when the Philippines denied him entry following his criticism of then President Rodrigo Duterte's crackdown on drug users.
His latest remarks in Hyderabad have now placed him at the centre of a political dispute involving the Congress, the BJP and questions over foreign participation in India's domestic political debate.