Madam Secretary-General? Meet The Women Who Could Lead The UN In 2027

The UN may appoint its first woman secretary-general in 2027.
Rebeca Grynspan leads, followed by Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett.
Security Council support will determine who succeeds António Guterres.
For 81 years since its establishment, the United Nations (UN), which aims to promote equality, prosperity and peace around the world, has never had a woman as its secretary-general. However, this could change in 2027, when current chief António Guterres steps down after completing his second term.
The next United Nations secretary-general will take office on January 1, 2027, giving member states a chance to make history by appointing the first woman to lead the world body.
Several women are in the race, including senior UN officials and former government leaders. However, becoming secretary-general is not simply a matter of winning support from the largest number of countries. The process gives the UN Security Council’s five permanent members considerable power over who gets the job.
Who Are The Front Runners?
In an informal poll conducted by the United Nations Security Council, Rebeca Grynspan, who is former Vice President of Costa Rica, came as the frontrunner in the race to become the 10th UN secretary-general.
After Rebeca Grynspan, Guyana’s Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett was second and Argentina’s Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA was third.
Who Is Rebeca Grynspan?
Rebeca Grynspan is an economist from Costa Rica. She is a former vice president of Costa Rica from 1994 to 1998 before moving into international development work.
In 2021, Grynspan became secretary-general of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), a team that focuses on trade and economic development, particularly in developing countries. She has also worked with the UN Development Programme.
In the Security Council’s October 16 poll, Grynspan received nine votes encouraging her candidacy, five discouraging it, and one expressing no opinion.
Who Is Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett
Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett is Guyana’s ambassador to the United Nations and a former foreign minister. She previously worked as Guyana’s minister of Amerindian affairs before becoming foreign minister, a position she held until 2015.
She then worked with the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation and became Guyana’s permanent representative to the UN in 2020. Her experience in government and diplomacy has made her one of the main contenders in the race.
In the October 16 poll, Rodrigues-Birkett received eight votes in favour, six against and one expressing no opinion. She had briefly moved ahead of Grynspan in an earlier round, but the latest results placed her second.
Who Are The Other Women Candidates?
Apart from Rebeca Grynspan and Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, three other women are contesting for the next UN secretary-general.
María Fernanda Espinosa, a former foreign minister of Ecuador, worked as president of the UN General Assembly from 2018 to 2019. She has also worked on international diplomacy, human rights, and environmental issues. Antigua and Barbuda nominated her for the post.
Ivonne A-Baki, another former Ecuadorian minister and diplomat, entered the race after being nominated by Tonga in August 2026. However, she has received limited support in the Security Council’s informal polls.
Lana Nusseibeh, the UAE’s minister of state for foreign affairs, joined the contest on October 21. She previously served as the country’s ambassador to the UN for more than a decade and has extensive diplomatic experience. Her candidacy adds a new contender to an already uncertain race
How Is The Next UN Chief Selected?
The selection process involves two main bodies, the UN Security Council and the General Assembly.
First, countries nominate candidates. The Security Council then holds secret voting rounds, known as straw polls, to assess which candidates have the strongest support. During these polls, members can indicate whether they support or oppose a candidate.
The Security Council has 15 members, including five permanent members: the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom. A candidate needs at least nine votes in favour and must not face a veto from any of the five permanent members. This means even a candidate with broad support can be blocked by just one of them.
Once the Security Council agrees on a candidate, it recommends that person to the General Assembly, where all 193 UN member states are represented. The General Assembly then formally appoints the secretary-general. The secretary-general normally serves a five-year term and can be appointed for a second term.