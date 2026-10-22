Madam Secretary-General? Meet The Women Who Could Lead The UN In 2027

Summary of this article

How Is The Next UN Chief Selected?

The selection process involves two main bodies, the UN Security Council and the General Assembly.

First, countries nominate candidates. The Security Council then holds secret voting rounds, known as straw polls, to assess which candidates have the strongest support. During these polls, members can indicate whether they support or oppose a candidate.

The Security Council has 15 members, including five permanent members: the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom. A candidate needs at least nine votes in favour and must not face a veto from any of the five permanent members. This means even a candidate with broad support can be blocked by just one of them.

Once the Security Council agrees on a candidate, it recommends that person to the General Assembly, where all 193 UN member states are represented. The General Assembly then formally appoints the secretary-general. The secretary-general normally serves a five-year term and can be appointed for a second term.