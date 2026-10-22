What began with one family is now a programme. By mid-June, camps at Maharani Hospital in Jagdalpur, the divisional headquarters of Bastar, completed 73 reverse vasectomies on surrendered Maoists. These operations will show whether the state can deliver what it promised surrendered cadres beyond a cash grant: the family the Maoist movement had denied them. Officials say the Maoist hierarchy allowed marriage but not children. A pregnant woman cadre was a handicap when the organisation attacked security forces, and so the men were sterilised before they got married. Security forces, quoting the surrendered Naxals, have been maintaining all along that young cadres who fell in love were made to undergo a vasectomy so that the women would not conceive and become a liability. Surrendered cadres say that the leaders did not want a member “being involved emotionally with his offspring”.