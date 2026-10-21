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Sachin Khilari Leads India’s Clean Sweep In Men’s Shot Put F46 At Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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India swept the men’s shot put F46 podium at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games, with Sachin Khilari, Mohd Yasser and Praveen taking gold, silver and bronze medals.

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2024 Paris Paralympic games Day 7_Sachin Khilari wins silver in mens shot put (F46)
Sachin Khilari During the Paris Paralympics | Photo: PTI (FILE)
Summary of this article

  • India won gold, silver and bronze in the men’s shot put F46 at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games

  • Sachin Khilari clinched gold with a Games Record throw of 15.79 metres on his first attempt

  • Mohd Yasser secured silver, and Praveen completed the Indian sweep with bronze

India dominated the men's shot put F46 final at the Asian Para Games, taking all three medals in the event on Wednesday.

Sachin Khilari led the Indian charge with a Games Record throw of 15.79 metres, registered in his very first attempt. He displayed exceptional consistency, with all his throws crossing the 15-metre mark.

In a tough field, Mohd Yasser secured a silver medal for India. He registered a throw of 15.06 metres in his third attempt to take the second spot. Praveen completed the Indian sweep by claiming bronze with a throw of 13.83 metres, which he registered on his second attempt.

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