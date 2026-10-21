Australia Register Embarrassing Record After Being Bowled Out For 99 Against South Africa In 2nd Test

Australia were bowled out for just 99 against South Africa in the second Test
Marco Jansen claimed five wickets to lead South Africa’s bowling attack
Australia registered their third-lowest Test innings total on South African soil
Australia endured a disastrous batting collapse against South Africa on Day 4 of the second Test at St George’s Park in Gqeberha, managing just 99 runs in their first innings. The visitors’ failure handed the Proteas a commanding advantage after Temba Bavuma’s magnificent 179 helped the hosts declare at 425/9.
Australia’s collapse also placed the total among their lowest-ever Test scores against South Africa, adding another unwanted chapter to their record in the rivalry.
South Africa Bowlers Trigger Australia’s Collapse
Australia’s batting line-up had little answer to South Africa’s disciplined bowling attack. Marco Jansen led the charge with a five-wicket haul, exploiting the conditions and generating extra bounce to trouble the visitors. Kagiso Rabada and Wiaan Mulder provided crucial support, claiming two wickets apiece as Australia were dismissed in just 42.4 overs.
The collapse was particularly damaging because Australia had entered the contest with a chance to build on their victory in the first Test. Instead, South Africa’s lower-order resistance with the bat and incisive bowling transformed the match, putting the hosts firmly in control.
Australia’s 99 All Out Enters Unwanted Record Books
Australia’s 99 all out in Gqeberha became their third-lowest Test innings total on South African soil. Their only lower scores in the country were 47 in Cape Town in 2011 and 75 in Durban in 1950. Across the entire Test rivalry, the latest collapse ranks as Australia’s fourth-lowest total against the Proteas, behind 47, 75 and 85.
The visitors’ struggles were evident before the innings ended. Australia slumped to 84/7, recording their third-lowest total at the fall of the seventh wicket in a Test innings in South Africa. Only their 21/7 in Cape Town in 2011 and 46/7 in Durban in 1950 were worse.
Proteas Seize Control With Follow-On
With a 326-run first-innings lead, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma enforced the follow-on, asking Australia to bat again immediately. The decision reflected the hosts’ dominant position after their remarkable recovery with the bat and a relentless display from their bowlers.
For Australia, the priority was to rebuild their innings and avoid another collapse. For South Africa, the opportunity was clear: turn their commanding advantage into a series-levelling victory after losing the opening Test.