Odisha BJP criticized BJD chief Naveen Patnaik for demanding the immediate release of detained CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.
BJP accused Patnaik of prioritizing political gains and backing protests that threaten national security and order.
Patnaik had urged the judiciary to review their detention, stating that hoisting the national flag should not justify prolonged custody.
Odisha's ruling BJP has accused BJD chief Naveen Patnaik of seeking to create a "Bangladesh-like situation" in the country for political gains after he demanded the immediate release of two CJP leaders in Delhi.
In a post on its official X handle on Tuesday, the BJP alleged that Patnaik was supporting attempts at "regime change" after he called for the release of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who have been in judicial custody since their detention during a march towards Jantar Mantar on October 13.
Patnaik Backs CJP Leaders
Patnaik, who supported the CJP's protest after the NEET question paper leak controversy, said hoisting the national flag, even in a prohibited area, should not warrant prolonged detention.
Reacting to his remarks, the BJP said, "Patnaik wants to create a situation like Bangladesh in the country to shine in his own politics!"
The party also accused Patnaik of supporting what it described as "regime change" activities.
"You (Patnaik) were the CM of Odisha for 24 years and have now been out of power for barely 24 months, and you have already resorted to regime change acts? Your support for anarchists and foreign-funded anti-India forces wanting a Bangladeshi-style violent regime change is not surprising given your history of settling thousands of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants into the state. You not only allowed them to become voters, but you are also opposing the SIR process," the BJP said.
Claiming that people in Odisha had always been peace-loving and respectful of India's sovereignty, the party said, "The sovereignty of our nation is far more important than temporary political PR. Stop being operated by the Pandus of the world."
BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal also criticised Patnaik, suggesting that the BJD president should not seek publicity like Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Crime Branch Takes Over
"India is a democracy, not a mobocracy! CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were remanded to further judicial custody until October 21 by an executive magistrate, citing apprehensions of a breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity," Biswal said.
"Naveen Babu appears to be attempting to put pressure on the judicial system, following a model similar to Rahul Gandhi's march towards the Supreme Court. Such conduct is not expected from a former CM. We cannot wait until India witnesses the kind of mobocracy and street unrest seen in France, Spain, Belgium and Italy," he said.
Biswal said India's democratic values allowed citizens to raise their voices, but added that democracy did not legitimise violent protests or give anyone the right to abuse institutions such as the Indian Army and Delhi Police.
The BJP's remarks came after Patnaik called for the immediate release of Das and Ranka in a post on X.
"Jai Hind. The judicial custody of #AshutoshRanka and #SauravDas must be urgently reviewed and they must be released immediately. Hoisting the National Flag, even in a prohibited area, should not warrant such prolonged detention. The judiciary and the executive must rise to the occasion to ensure that the youth of this country do not lose faith in the rule of law and constitutional rights," Patnaik said.
Dipke thanked the BJD chief for extending support to Das and Ranka.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Crime Branch will investigate two cases registered against the CJP leaders. The second case, relating to the alleged entry of Das and Ranka into the Jantar Mantar area, was transferred to the Crime Branch on Monday.
On October 13, Das, Ranka, Ajinkya Shinde and 11 other CJP members reached Jantar Mantar, which has been denotified as a designated protest site, after allegedly trespassing through private premises, police said.
Police personnel deployed at the spot intervened and attempted to stop them. All 14 people were detained, and two FIRs were registered.
Das and Ranka were remanded to five days of judicial custody on October 14 by a Special Executive Magistrate for allegedly breaching peace bonds. Their judicial custody was extended by two days on Monday.