"You (Patnaik) were the CM of Odisha for 24 years and have now been out of power for barely 24 months, and you have already resorted to regime change acts? Your support for anarchists and foreign-funded anti-India forces wanting a Bangladeshi-style violent regime change is not surprising given your history of settling thousands of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants into the state. You not only allowed them to become voters, but you are also opposing the SIR process," the BJP said.