Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi ordered an administrative inquiry into foreign trips made by Naveen Patnaik, V K Pandian and IPS officer Ravi Kant between 2022 and 2024.
Activists alleged that expenditure details for trips to Italy and Japan were “suspicious, non-transparent and incomplete”; the CMO said a senior official would investigate.
Patnaik called the allegations “false” and said his trips were limited and focused on Odisha’s interests.
The Odisha government’s inquiry into former chief minister Naveen Patnaik’s foreign visits has sparked a political row, with the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) questioning whether the investigation will also examine trips made by the current government’s leaders and officials.
The BJD says scrutiny should also be extend to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, his deputies, ministers and senior officials. It has also alleged that the inquiry was ordered to divert attention from the government’s handling of floods in Ganjam district.
Majhi ordered the probe on Saturday after social activists questioned the expenditure records for foreign visits made by Patnaik, his former private secretary V K Pandian and IPS officer Ravi Kant between 2022 and 2024. Patnaik on Monday called the allegations “false”.
What Triggered The Probe
Principal Secretary of the General Administration Department Suresh Kumar Vashishth will conduct the inquiry, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.
Activists alleged that details of expenditure on visits to Italy and Japan were “suspicious, non-transparent and incomplete”. The claims were based on information obtained through RTI applications. They also alleged that information about the trips had been withheld, leading to discrepancies in the records.
“In light of these allegations, the chief minister has ordered an investigation to uncover the truth,” the CMO said.
RTI activist Pradip Pradhan alleged that the government did not have complete information about the expenses or purpose of the trips, despite the Resident Commissioner’s Office coordinating them. He also claimed that Patnaik, Pandian and Ravi Kant travelled by chartered aircraft, while other officials attending some engagements took regular flights.
The allegations cited in connection with the inquiry put the cost of the Japan-Singapore trip at around ₹1.64 crore and the Italy visit at ₹82 lakh.
What Were The Trips?
Patnaik travelled to Italy and Dubai in June 2022 on an 11-day visit. Pandian, then the chief minister’s private secretary, and Ravi Kant, then Odisha’s chief resident commissioner in New Delhi, accompanied him.
In Rome, Patnaik attended an event organised by the World Food Programme and met Pope Francis at the Vatican. He also attended an investors’ meeting in Dubai.
In April 2023, Patnaik led a business delegation to Japan and Singapore to attract investment to Odisha. Pandian and Ravi Kant were also part of the delegation.
Patnaik’s first foreign visit as chief minister was to the United Kingdom in 2012, more than 12 years after he assumed office. He had spent much of his early life abroad before entering politics at 51.
Patnaik Rejects Allegations
Speaking to reporters in the Assembly on Monday, Patnaik said his overseas travel as chief minister had been limited and linked to Odisha’s interests.
“I had very limited travel abroad only to deal with some important subjects about Odisha’s interests. I understand that some false allegations have been made about my travels and those of my colleagues. An appropriate reply will be given,” he said.
BJD Cites Current Leaders’ Overseas Visits
The BJD said it welcomed the inquiry but called for the government to examine foreign trips made by Majhi, his deputies, ministers and senior officials as well.
“We welcome the inquiry. People have a right to know everything. This practice should continue in future as well,” BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said.
Mohanty said Patnaik made only two official foreign visits during his 24 years as chief minister. He said the Italy trip was intended to highlight Odisha’s poverty-reduction efforts, while the Japan visit helped bring ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel to the state. He alleged that the Majhi government had failed to take the project forward.
BJD leaders also questioned the outcomes of Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida’s seven-day London visit in November 2024, which was aimed at promoting tourism and attracting investment. They asked what benefits it had delivered and raised her current visit to Indonesia and Bali with a large delegation during the Assembly’s winter session.
The party questioned the role of Industries Secretary Hemant Sharma, who also holds charge of the Home Department, in the inquiry. BJD leaders cited earlier investigations into allegations against the previous government and Pandian, saying they had not established wrongdoing. They referred to claims about the Jagannath temple’s Ratna Bhandar, Pandian’s helicopter travel and the missing inquiry report file related to the assassination of Swami Lakshmanananda Saraswati.