Naveen Patnaik’s 'Candidate Chori' Remark Sparks Row as Late MLA’s Family Hits Back at BJD

BJD chief Naveen Patnaik accused the BJP of “betrayal” and “candidate chori” during the Nuapada bypoll campaign, referring to late MLA Rajendra Dholakia’s son Jay joining the BJP.
The BJD refuted the charges, defending Patnaik’s remarks and accusing Jay Dholakia of “betraying” the party’s trust, while the BJP countered by calling the BJD a “betrayer” of Odisha’s people.
BJD president Naveen Patnaik’s “candidate chori” and “betrayal” remarks targeting the ruling BJP during the Nuapada bypoll campaign triggered a political controversy on Tuesday, as late MLA Rajendra Dholakia’s wife, Kalpana, hit out at the opposition party, accusing it of neglecting her husband during his illness.
Dholakia, a four-time Nuapada MLA and former minister, passed away in Chennai on 8 September due to renal complications, prompting the by-election. His son, Jay Dholakia, initially expected to contest from the BJD, defected to the BJP and became its candidate, forcing the BJD to nominate Snehangini Chhuria instead.
Addressing a rally in Komna, Patnaik said, “All of you know that the BJD has been betrayed, you and me have been betrayed. Those who indulged in ‘vote chori’ and formed the government have now started ‘candidate chori’. I know that all of you are hurt and angry over this betrayal.” He urged voters to take “revenge” by supporting the BJD candidate in the by-election.
Reacting to this, Kalpana Dholakia defended her son, saying his decision to join the BJP was meant to fulfil his father’s vision for Nuapada’s development. “Jay joined the BJP to carry forward the development works of Nuapada started by his father. There was no other reason behind his becoming a BJP candidate in the bypoll. No monetary transaction as alleged,” she said in a video message.
Kalpana also objected to the BJD’s use of her late husband’s image and name in campaign materials. “The BJD has no moral right to use the family name and Rajendra Dholakia’s picture on its publicity material in the by-polls. Use of photo of a late leader is totally the family's discretion,” she said.
Earlier, Jay Dholakia accused the BJD of neglecting his father during his hospitalisation. “The BJD has projected me as a bad son of my father, which is not acceptable,” he said.
In response, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty denied the allegations, asserting that Patnaik had personally monitored the MLA’s health condition. “BJD president Naveen Patnaik, despite his own illness (during Rajendra Dhilaki’s hospitalisation) was all along enquiring about the health condition of Nuapada MLA. It is wrong to say that the BJD did not stand by its MLA during a difficult time,” he said.
Referring to Patnaik’s “betrayal” remarks, Mohanty alleged that Jay’s sudden defection was suspicious. “Jay Dholakia, days before joining the BJP, claimed to have the blessings of Naveen Patnaik and will contest by-poll from Nuapada. Suddenly, he disappears to Gujarat and Mumbai. Then he joins the BJP. Isn't it a betrayal? We doubt there is a big deal behind this activity or he is under pressure,” he said.
Mohanty further accused the BJP of betraying the people of Odisha with “false promises like Rs 3,500 as old age pension, 300 units of free electricity, 100 jobs in each gram panchayat and others.”
BJD vice-president Sanjay Das Burma charged Jay with “murdering” his father’s ideology, claiming the party had arranged a charter flight to bring back Rajendra Dholakia’s mortal remains from Chennai and organised his 11th-day rituals.
Supporting this, BJD MP Sulata Deo said, “Kalpana Dholakia is our ‘Bhabi’. She was all along with the BJD and joined the programmes organised by the party on the 11th day ritual of Late Rajendra Bhai Dholkia. Kalpana Bhabi had also joined BJD’s padyatra along with her daughter-in-law. We have not said that Dholakia betrayed BJD. But the BJP.”
BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal countered by calling the BJD a “betrayer,” alleging, “It failed to set up one cold storage, a barrage on the river Mahanadi and other welfare projects despite the people voting it to power for 24 years.” He further questioned, “Is not it a betrayal to the people of Odisha as Naveen could not learn the Odia language though he became chief minister of the state for five terms.”
Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida also took a swipe on X, posting, “What is betrayal is now being felt by Chamu! (Sir). The people of Nuapada are getting prepared to reply the betrayal of 24 year of @Naveen_Odisha. Those who have betrayed the trust of the women of Mission Shakti—sisters, Subhadra (scheme members) will surely give them their answer in the elections.”
