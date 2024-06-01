Sulata Deo is an Indian politician and a member of the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the Parliament of India from Odisha as a member of the Biju Janata Dal. She was previously an advisor to ‘Mission Shakti’ program of the Government of Odisha. She is also the spokesperson of BJD. Her roots can be traced back to Cuttack, where her father Bikram Keshari Deo, is a former Member of Parliament.

Political Career:

Sulata Deo's political journey began in 2009 when she contested and won the Lok Sabha elections from the Bargarh constituency in Odisha. Her victory marked the beginning of a remarkable career in public service. As a member of the BJD party, Deo has been actively involved in various developmental activities in her constituency, including the construction of roads, schools, and hospitals.

She was also appointed as the Minister of State for Women and Child Development in the Government of India, a position she held from 2014 to 2019.