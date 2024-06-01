Kesineni Srinivas commonly known as Kesineni Nani is an Indian politician and entrepreneur. He previously represented Vijayawada Parliamentary constituency as a Member of Parliament.

Nani joined the Praja Rajyam Party on October 26th,2008. He stayed in the party for 3 months only and quit in January 2009. He joined the Telugu Desam party after that. He was elected as a member of parliament from Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency in the 2014 general elections from the Telugu Desam party and was re-elected from the same constituency in 2019.

At the Lok Sabha, Nani is currently a member of the Indian Council of Medical Research committee. Earlier he was a member of the Committee on Privileges, Standing Committee on Urban Development and the Consultative Committee, Ministry of Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water and Sanitation.

On 10th January 2024, Nani resigned as the Member of Parliament and left TDP to join YSR Congress Party.

Nani contested the 2024 Indian general elections from Vijayawada Lok sabha constituency representing YSR Congress Party but was defeated.