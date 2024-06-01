Satish Chandra Dubey is an Indian politician from the state of Bihar who represents the Bhartiya Janata Party. He is an important figure in Bihar, with a career marked by achievements in politics as well as social work and activism.

His political career took off when he was elected to the Bihar legislative assembly from Natkatiaganj in 2005. He was then elected for three consecutive terms to the assembly, serving as a member from 2005 to 2014, a commendable feat that reflected his commitment to public service.

Following this, he was elected to the 16th Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Indian Parliament in 2014 from the Valmiki Nagar constituency as a Bhartiya Janata Party representative (BJP). His tenure in the Lok Sabha was punctuated with active participation and high attendance, with an attendance rate 10 percent higher than the national average, and a question rate 25 percent higher than the average Lok Sabha MP.

During these parliamentary sessions, he raised and debated crucial issues such as the development of regional infrastructure, social justice reform and the return of Indians stuck abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His vocality and contributions to public welfare as a member of parliament did not go unnoticed among his peers and party superiors as he was appointed as a member of the Standing Committee on Labour and a member of the Consultative Committee, Ministry of Power and Ministry of New and Renewable Energy in 2014. Dubey notably contested from Bihar for the Rajya Sabha in 2022 and became a Rajya Sabha member.

He was felicitated with a Certificate of Commitment by the Global Pledge Campaign of World Book of Records- an organization based in the United Kingdom, for his dedicated service during the coronavirus pandemic when he was closely involved with initiatives aimed at aiding distressed Indian travellers and families stuck in the Philippines at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.