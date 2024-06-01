T. Siddique is an Indian politician and as of 2021 was one of the three Working Presidents of Kerala PCC and a member of the Indian National Congress. He started his political journey after he became the KSU leader and union chairman in college. He was the former state president of the Youth Congress Kerala, KPCC General Secretary, and KPCC Vice President. In 2014, he contested from Kasaragod Lok Sabha Constituency. In 2016 he contested the Kunnamangalam Assembly constituency in the Kerala Assembly election. In 2019, he got the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat contest. He started the election campaign, but Rahul Gandhi contested from Wayanad along with the Amethi Lok Sabha seat. Then, T.Siddique decided to withdraw his candidature from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat with pleasure. Rahul Gandhi contested from Wayanad and won by a huge majority. In 2021, Rahul Gandhi decided to give Kalpetta constituency seat to T.Siddique. He contested and won by a huge majority. T. Siddique is the current MLA from the Kalpetta Assembly Constituency.