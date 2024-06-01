Veena George is an Indian politician and former journalist who currently serves as the Minister for Health and Women and Child Development in the Government of Kerala. She has represented the Aranmula Assembly constituency in the Kerala Legislative Assembly since 2016. A member of the Communist Party of India. Veena worked with major Malayalam news channels for over 16 years before joining politics. She was also the first female executive editor among Regional Malayalam news channels.

During her college days, she was an activist in the Students’ Federation of India. She contested elections for te first time when the CPI(M) fielded her from an INC-held Aranmula seat in the 2016 assembly polls. She defeated the senior INC leader with a margin of 7646 votes. In the 2019 Indian general election, Veena contested from the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency and came second. She retained her seat in the 2021 assembly elections. On 20 May 2021, she was sworn in as a cabinet minister in the first Left Democratic Front government. On 21st, she took charge as the Minister of Health and Family Welfare as the successor of renowned CPI(M) leader, K.K.Shailaja.