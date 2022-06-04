Saturday, Jun 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Kerala Reports Over Half Of All-India Covid Cases, Govt Calls High-Level Meeting Amid Surge

Kerala has also been reconciling previously unreported Covid-19 deaths to its tally on an almost daily basis.

Kerala Reports Over Half Of All-India Covid Cases, Govt Calls High-Level Meeting Amid Surge
Covid-19 (Representational Image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Jun 2022 9:15 pm

The Kerala government on Saturday called a high-level meeting to assess the Covid-19 situation in the state as it reported 1,544 infections on Saturday in a surge — more than half of all-India coronavirus infections reported on Saturday morning. 

Kerala on Saturday reported 1,000 daily infections for the fifth day in a row. It also reported 48 Covid-19 deaths. 

Following the high-level meeting, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said the state health department was closely monitoring the situation and there was no new variants.

Kerala has also been reconciling previously unreported Covid-19 deaths to its tally on an almost daily basis, indicating a significant undercounting of coronavirus fatalities in previous Covid-19 waves. Kerala reconciled 20 previously unreported deaths in Union Health Ministry's figures released on Saturday morning. The rest of the country reported six new deaths. 

Related stories

India Records 2,685 Daily Covid cases, Kerala Reconciles 32 Previously Unreported Deaths

COVID-19: Kerala To Conduct Special Vaccination Drive For Children

India Records 2,226 New Covid-19 Cases, Kerala Reconciles 63 Previously Unreported Deaths

"Closely monitoring the situation analytically. No new variants. It is the omicron variant so far. The health department is doing the genomic and spike protein sequencing," George told PTI as active patients in the state rose to 7,972.

George said there was no need to worry and urged everyone to wear masks and get vaccinated.

The high-level meeting noted that Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kottayam districts were having the most number of cases and the district authorities were instructed to conduct more tests. District authorities were also instructed to create awareness among the people to take the second dose and the precautionary dose at the regular intervals. 

"Even though all those above 18 years have taken the first dose of vaccine, the second dose vaccination in the same age group is 88 per cent. Till now, 22 per cent of people have taken the precautionary dose. Vaccines will be ensured to all students," said Geroge in a release.

The Covid-19 dashboard of Kerala shows that the state has 65,63,910 confirmed cases till now and 69,790 coronavirus-related deaths. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Active Covid Cases Fresh Covid Cases Kerala Kerala Health Minister Veena George Union Health Ministry Daily COVID Cases Covid Tally India Covid Deaths COVID Wave
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Shakira Announces Break Up With Gerard Pique

Shakira Announces Break Up With Gerard Pique

French Open: Activist Ties Herself To The Net

French Open: Activist Ties Herself To The Net