National

Mpox Scare: Man Tests Positive In Kerala After Returning From UAE; Second Case In India

According to Health Minister Veena George, the infected man tested positive following his return from the United Arab Emirates. It has been told that the Mpox patient had been isolated and is being treated in accordance with established medical protocols.

Representational Image
Representational Image Photo: Representational Image
info_icon

Kerala today recorded India's second mpox case as a 38-year-old man undergoing treatment in Malappuram tested positive for the deadly infection, said the State Health Department.

According to Kerala Health Minister Veena George, the infected man tested positive following his return from the United Arab Emirates. It has been told that the mpox patient had been isolated and is being treated in accordance with established medical protocols.

Representational Image - AP
Mpox: WHO Grants First Vaccine Approval To Ramp Up Response To Disease In Africa And Beyond

BY Associated Press

A day before, the suspected case was reported from Malappuram when it was told that the man, upon noticing the symptoms, had taken precautionary measures by isolating himself from his family. He was later taken to the Manjeri Medical College.

"His samples have been sent for testing and the results are awaited," the health minister told reporters in Delhi.

According to a district health official, the patient arrived in Kerala a few days ago and, after falling sick, was first admitted to a private hospital.

"From there he was admitted to the Manjeri Medical College. On suspecting that it might be a case of mpox, we sent his samples to the Kozhikode Medical College for testing. The results are awaited," the official said yesterday.

Representative Image - Reuters
Mpox Outbreak: India Confirms First Mpox Case, Advisory Issued | Details

BY Outlook Web Desk

On September 9, India recorded the first case of mpox as the health ministry confirmed that a 26-year-old man from Haryana's Hisar, who recently travelled from a country experiencing mpox symptoms, tested positive for the disease.

Further commenting on the matter, the health ministry described it as an 'isolated case' of mpox in India and is not linked to the public health emergency declared by the WHO.

Mpox outbreak in Africa - AP
MPox: First Batch Of Shots Reaches Congo, But How Much Of Help Is It? The Trickle-Down Vaccine Economy

BY Jheelum Basu

The Health Ministry in its brief statement said, "The previously suspected case of mpox has been verified as a travel-related infection. Laboratory testing has confirmed the presence of mpox virus of the West African clade-2 in the patient."

The World Health Organisation (WHO) last month declared mpox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) for the second time in view of its prevalence and spread across many parts of Africa.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Weather Update: Will It Rain In Chennai During IND Vs BAN Match?
  2. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: RSA Choose To Bat First Against AFG
  3. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Pant Braces For National Red-Ball Return After Long 632-Day Hiatus
  4. India Vs Bangladesh Prediction, 1st Test: Who Will Win, Head-To-Head Record, Pitch - All You Need To Know
  5. India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Three Key Player Battles To Look Out For
Football News
  1. Manchester City Vs Inter Milan, UCL 2024-25 Live streaming: When, Where To Watch MCI Vs INT Match On TV And Online
  2. AC Milan Vs Liverpool, Champions League Fonseca Cites Loss Of 'Mental Balance' In 1-3 Defeat
  3. Real Madrid Vs Stuttgart, Champions League: Bellingham Hails 'Big Player' Mbappe After 3-1 Win
  4. Salvatore 'Toto' Schillaci, 1990 World Cup Golden Boot Winner, Passes Away At 59
  5. UEFA UCL 2024-25: Juventus Kick-Off Campaign With Comfortable 3-1 Win Over PSV Eindhoven - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
  2. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Passes Peyton Stearns Test To Enter Round Of 16
  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Emma Raducanu Named In Great Britain Team
  4. Davis Cup: Canada Dump Great Britain Out As Shapovalov, Auger Aliassime Win
  5. Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Not Chasing' ATP Finals Appearance, Rankings
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  2. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  3. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title
  5. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Highlights: PAK Secure Well-Deserved 3rd Place With 5-2 Win Over KOR

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mpox Scare: Man Tests Positive In Kerala After Returning From UAE; Second Case In India
  2. In Pictures: Jammu & Kashmir Voters Take Part In First Assembly Elections Since 2014
  3. ‘One Nation, One Election’ Will Achieve Opposite Of What’s Needed
  4. Federalism And The Idea Of Regionalism
  5. Is One Nation, One Election A Threat To Federalism?
Entertainment News
  1. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
  2. Vidya Balan Gracefully Captures The Essence Of Legendary Vocalist M.S. Subbulakshmi In Photographic Tribute
  3. How an All-Night Theatre Performance in Kolkata Protested Against the Horrific RG Kar Incident
  4. 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Anna Sawai, Jessica Gunning, Selena Gomez And Others Dazzle At The Prestigious Event
  5. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
US News
  1. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  2. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  3. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  4. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  5. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
World News
  1. In Photos: Flood Wreaks Havoc In Central Europe; Rescue Ops Underway
  2. Skygazers' Delight: Supermoon Coincides With Rare Partial Lunar Eclipse
  3. COVID-19: Fresh Scare Over New Variant XEC In 27 Countries| All You Need To Know
  4. Myanmar Floods: Damaged Roads, Broken Bridges & Relief Camps
  5. Instagram Introduces 'Teen Accounts' To Protect Minors Online | Privacy Feature Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Who Is Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, What Did He Say On Muslims In India
  2. From Aries To Pisces: How Each Zodiac Sign Values Family And Relationships In Life?
  3. J&K Elections Phase 1: Voting Ends At 24 Seats In First Poll Since 2014; Voter Turnout 58.19% Till 5 PM
  4. J&K Poll Players | Altaf Bukhari: Critical Test For The New Party
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 18, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. J&K Poll Players | M Y Tarigami: Holding The Red Fort
  7. Prize Money Parity At Women's T20 World Cup: Check Out ICC's Massive Hike For All Teams
  8. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Kamindu Mendis' Ton Takes SL To 302/7 At Stumps