Kerala: Medical College Surgery Lapse Sparks Political Row

A 2021 surgery lapse at Alappuzha Medical College, where an artery forceps was left in a patient, has triggered protests at Kerala Health Minister Veena George’s residence. George accuses Congress of violence and poll tactics

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kerala medical college surgery lapse, Alappuzha Medical College incident
Health Minister Veena George Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Summary
  • Police booked retired gynaecologist Dr Lalithambika after artery forceps found in woman’s abdomen post-2021 surgery at Alappuzha Medical College.

  • Youth Congress activists protested at Health Minister Veena George’s residence, placed wreath and demanded her resignation.

  • George accused Opposition leader V D Satheesan of directing violence and claimed Congress using “heinous” methods fearing poll defeat.

A medical blunder from 2021 at Alappuzha Medical College in Kerala ignited a political storm on Saturday, prompting Youth Congress protests at Health Minister Veena George's official residence and sharp accusations from the minister against opposition leaders.

The controversy erupted after police booked retired doctor Dr Lalithambika, former head of the gynaecology department, over an artery forceps discovered in the abdomen of Usha Joseph (51) from Punnapra. According to PTI, Joseph had undergone surgery for uterine fibroid removal in May 2021.

This led to statewide protests, with Youth Congress activists arriving at George's residence in Thiruvananthapuram to place a wreath and demand her resignation. George was in Pathanamthitta attending government events at the time.

Addressing reporters, a visibly angry George condemned the action and accused Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan of directing the violence. "Kerala should listen to this. The attack against my residence was carried out as per the direction of Opposition leader V D Satheesan," she alleged.

She asserted that she had acted swiftly as health minister once the lapse emerged, with the government initiating an investigation within hours. "Neither the health minister had carried out the surgery nor had she taught the surgical procedures," she said, noting the incident occurred years ago.

George added that doctors remained unclear if the surgery took place under the previous UDF or current LDF government. She accused the Congress of resorting to "heinous" tactics to secure victory in the upcoming Assembly elections, citing the residence protest as evidence.

The minister also criticised certain media outlets for fostering misunderstandings and launching false campaigns against the government. She emphasised that treatment lapses would not be tolerated, with strict measures in place.

"The Congress is deliberately triggering violence out of their fear of failure in the upcoming Assembly polls. They have got information that there is no anti-incumbency wave in the state," she said. George further claimed the opposition aimed to undermine public health systems to favour private sector interests.

PTI reported that after the residence demonstration, Congress workers tried to interrupt a programme at Pathanamthitta's Town Hall where George was present, shouting slogans against her. This sparked tension as LDF supporters rallied in her defence.

Police officials noted that only three guards were at the residence when protesters arrived in the morning, making it difficult to intervene. The activists then held a dharna outside, waving black flags and chanting for George's resignation.

The ruling CPI(M) denounced the wreath-laying as undemocratic. Senior leader P K Sreemathi called it a "cultureless act" and an affront to women, alleging Youth Congress sought to eliminate the minister. She demanded an apology from their leadership.

General Education Minister Sivankutty described the wreath placement as "extremely serious." He alleged it occurred with Satheesan's awareness and vowed that efforts to intimidate George through "anti-democratic" means would fail.

Reported PTI, Sivankutty added that while health issues could be debated, Youth Congress was creating a "smokescreen" despite the state's accomplishments, which he said even the Centre had acknowledged.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
Tags

