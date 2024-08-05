National

Kerala: 3 Diagnosed With Amoebic Brain Fever After Bathing In Pond; Health Minister Issues Advisory

People using water from ponds where animals are bathed or where water hyacinths are present have been advised to exercise caution.

Pond (representative image)
Pond (representative image)
Three confirmed cases of amoebic meningoencephalitis emerged in Thiruvananthapuram after the patients reportedly bathed in a pond where they came in contact with the virus. State Health Minister Veena George taking note of the situation has shared an advisory for the people in the state.

In a statement, she revealed that a recent death in Thiruvananthapuram was also confirmed to have been from the deadly disease, commonly known as amoebic brain fever.






The three patients diagnosed with the disease are currently undergoing treatment at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College hospital.

People using water from ponds where animals are bathed or where water hyacinths are present have been advised to exercise caution.

Amoebic Brain Fever: Health Advisory

Amoebic meningoencephalitis is a rare and often fatal disease caused by the amoeba Naegleria fowleri.

  • Avoid bathing or washing one's face in contaminated water.

  • Do not use stagnant water to wash animals.

  • Seek medical attention if severe headaches, fever, nausea, vomiting, or neck stiffness occur after contact with such water.

  • Amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare but serious disease, typically affects those in contact with stagnant or flowing water.

Awareness efforts and preventive measures are being intensified by the health department.






A 14-year-old boy, who had died early in July, was the latest victim of amoebic meningoencephalitis in Kerala.

That was the fourth case of the rare brain infection reported in the state since May and all the patients were children.

According to medical experts, the infection occurs when free-living, non-parasitic amoebae bacteria enter the body through the nose from contaminated water.

The disease was earlier reported in coastal Alappuzha district in the state in 2023 and 2017.

