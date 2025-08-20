Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Briefly Removed From ODI Rankings; ICC Corrects It

Only last week, Rohit had climbed to No.2 in the ODI rankings, while Kohli held the No.4 spot with 736 rating points. Both remain active in international cricket, with Rohit captaining India during the England ODI series in February and later steering the team to an unbeaten title triumph at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: harsh kumar
Updated on:
IND vs SL, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli
IND vs SL, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during the training session. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Summary of this article

  • India's ODI captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were mistakenly removed from ODI rankings list

  • The ICC, instantly corrected it and released a new updated list

  • However, it raised retirement rumours among the fans

In a bizarre turn of events, India’s ODI captain Rohit Sharma and veteran batter Virat Kohli were briefly removed from the ICC ODI batters’ rankings on Wednesday before the governing body corrected the error.

Just last week, Rohit had risen to No.2 in the rankings, while Kohli occupied the No.4 spot with 736 points. Both are still active cricketers, having played multiple ODIs this year — Rohit leading India in the bilateral series against England in February and guiding them to an unbeaten title run at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Shubman Gill Stays On Top

The ICC later acknowledged the mistake and issued an updated list, restoring Rohit Sharma at No.2 and Virat Kohli at No.4. At the top, Shubman Gill continues to hold the No.1 ranking, with Pakistan’s Babar Azam at No.3.

In the only notable new entry into the top 10, West Indies skipper Shai Hope climbed two places to seventh after his unbeaten century against Pakistan in the series decider.

South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj stormed to the top of the ODI bowling rankings after his stunning 5/33 against Australia in Cairns. He now holds 687 points, overtaking Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana (No.2) and India’s Kuldeep Yadav (No.3).

Ravindra Jadeja remains India’s only bowler in the top 10, at No.9.

Among ODI all-rounders, Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai, the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year 2024, continues to lead with 296 rating points.

In the T20I batting charts, Jos Buttler, Tim David, and Yashasvi Jaiswal moved up one spot each to 4th, 9th, and 10th respectively. South Africa’s rising star Dewald Brevis made the biggest jump, climbing nine places to 12th, on the back of his record-breaking 125 off 56 balls against Australia in the second T20I.

Published At:
