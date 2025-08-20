Amit Shah Tables Three Bill In Parliament Amidst Uproar From Opposition

- Amit Shah introduced the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday introduced a landmark bill in the Lok Sabha that seeks the removal of elected representatives — including the Prime Minister, Union ministers, Chief Ministers, and ministers of Union Territories — if they are arrested or detained on serious criminal charges.
The proposal, informally dubbed the “Criminal Netas Bill”, is part of a package of three legislations brought forward by Shah: the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025.
Defending the move, Shah told the House he had set a precedent himself. “In Gujarat, I took responsibility and quit. Leaders must uphold accountability when facing serious charges,” he said.
The Lok Sabha also saw the introduction of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The legislation seeks to regulate the rapidly expanding online gaming sector, covering e-sports, educational games, and social gaming.
However, parliamentary proceedings were repeatedly disrupted as opposition members staged protests over the Bihar voter list revision, demanding a detailed discussion. The uproar forced several adjournments during the day.
Despite the protests, Shah pressed ahead with his legislative agenda, calling the disqualification bill a step toward “cleaner politics” and stronger democratic accountability.