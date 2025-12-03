India, EU to Hold Talks on Securing Undersea Cables Before Summit

Ahead of the Jan 27 summit, officials will meet this week to discuss risks, surveillance gaps and joint strategies for protecting critical submarine cable infrastructure in the Indian Ocean.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
India, EU to Hold Talks on Securing Undersea Cables Before Summit
India, EU to Hold Talks on Securing Undersea Cables Before Summit Photo: | Image- File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Around 70 officials from India, the EU and Indian Ocean nations will meet Friday to examine threats to undersea cables and share best practices.

  • The workshop, part of the EU-India maritime security dialogue, will map risks and explore tech- and policy-led solutions for safeguarding critical digital infrastructure.

  • The deliberations come ahead of the India-EU summit, where cooperation on cable security is expected to feature prominently.

Weeks ahead of the annual India-EU summit, senior officials from the two sides will this week deliberate on the security and resilience of undersea cables as part of a broader focus on boosting maritime security in the Indian Ocean region.

The next edition of the summit between India and the 27-nation European Union is scheduled to take place on January 27 in New Delhi, and possible cooperation in protecting critical undersea infrastructure is likely to figure prominently in the talks.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen - File photo
EU Unveils New Strategic Agenda With India, Warns on Russian Oil Ties

BY Outlook News Desk

Around 70 senior military personnel and officials from India, the EU and Indian Ocean countries will hold extensive deliberations on Friday to discuss how to secure critical submarine infrastructure with a focus on sea cables in the Indian Ocean region.

This meeting is aimed at strengthening cooperation among India, the EU and the larger Indo-Pacific in securing critical undersea infrastructure by mapping risks, sharing best practices, and driving practical technology and policy-led solutions, according to the EU.

Related Content
Related Content

"Data cables connect continents and states, link islands to the mainland and connect both the EU and India to the rest of the world, carrying 99 per cent of inter-continental internet traffic," it said.

Data cables are now vital to trade and digital development in numerous sectors of the world economy.

However, being unguarded on the ocean floor, physically accessible and difficult to monitor, underwater infrastructure is vulnerable to hostile actions and purposeful damage, which can have enormous global repercussions, the EU said in a statement.

With a focus on regional and international cooperation, it stated that the Track 1.5 EU-India regional symposium will evaluate present risks and explore potential solutions.

It has been jointly organised by the National Maritime Foundation (NMF) of India and the European Union and the EU security and defence initiative ESIWA+ (Enhancing the EU's Security Cooperation in and with Asia and the Indo-Pacific).

"Cooperation in the maritime domain is a key component of the strategic EU-India agenda. This workshop on the security and resilience of submarine cables reflects the shared interest we have in developing a comprehensive approach to maritime security," he said.

The envoy said the EU Action Plan on Cable Security provides a framework to strengthen the security and resilience of submarine cable infrastructures.

It can serve as a basis to develop further cooperation and joint strategies with key international partners like India in this domain, he said.

"The EU's regional focus on the Indian Ocean is all the more important given the increasing number of initiatives between Europe, India and other regional partners, not least in the context of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor and other projects connecting these geographies," Delphin added.

Vice Admiral Pradeep Chauhan (retd), Director-General of the National Maritime Foundation, stated that the workshop will support additional regional maritime discussion and action on defending underwater infrastructure, which is essential for sovereignty and economic security.
According to him, the conversation will specifically focus on identifying weaknesses, highlighting excellent practices, and encouraging practical solutions that incorporate cooperation, technology, and policy.

The seminar builds on the fourth EU-India Dialogue on maritime security and the ministerial discussion on the protection of key maritime infrastructure, held last month in Brussels.

"It also demands strategic coordination between governments, private operators, and international partners to ensure rapid response and resilience," the EU said.

The EU plays a role in enhancing maritime security in the region, in particular with its naval operations Atalanta and Aspides in the North-West Indian Ocean. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 4: Blackcaps Dominate With 417/4; Windies Seek Fightback

  2. Australia Vs England, Ashes 2nd Test Day 1: Joe Root Slams Maiden Ton Down Under In Pink-Ball Test

  3. Nepal Premier League 2025: Royals Pip Rhinos By 49 Runs To Qualify For Play-Offs

  4. Hardik Pandya: Venue For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match Featuring India All-Rounder Shifted - Here's Why

  5. Sunil Narine Takes 600 T20 Wickets: Who Are Other Members Of Exclusive Club?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Economic Agenda Set To Dominate India-Russia Summit

  2. Maharashtra Farmers Revolt Against Shaktipeeth Highway Plan: ‘Not An Inch Of Our Land’

  3. Orange Alert Issued for Chennai and 3 Tamil Nadu Districts Amid Heavy Rainfall

  4. Big Money, Bigger Questions in Andhra’s Investment Push

  5. The Indian Constitution At 75 And The RSS At 100: Who Won?

Entertainment News

  1. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  2. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  3. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  4. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  5. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Russia Blocks Roblox Over 'Extremism' And 'LGBT Propaganda' Claims

  2. Asim Munir Is A ‘Radical Islamist’, Wants War With India: Imran Khan’s Sister

  3. Russia Ratifies Key Defence Pact With India Ahead Of Putin's Visit

  4. US Orders H-1B And H-4 Visa Applicants To Make Social Media Profiles Public In Expanded Vetting

  5. Kremlin Signals No Breakthrough After Putin’s Talks With US Negotiators

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution