India, EU to Hold Talks on Securing Undersea Cables Before Summit

Data cables are now vital to trade and digital development in numerous sectors of the world economy.



However, being unguarded on the ocean floor, physically accessible and difficult to monitor, underwater infrastructure is vulnerable to hostile actions and purposeful damage, which can have enormous global repercussions, the EU said in a statement.



With a focus on regional and international cooperation, it stated that the Track 1.5 EU-India regional symposium will evaluate present risks and explore potential solutions.