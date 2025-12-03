Saini Accuses TMC Govt of Hindu Persecution, Women’s Suffering

Saini alleged Hindus are being targeted and women unsafe under the TMC government.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday attacked the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC administration, stating that Hindus are being persecuted there, and women are suffering.
Saini stated the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government is focused on appeasing a particular section. His comments come a few months before the West Bengal assembly elections.
He also questioned how many "outsiders' votes" had been added, and whether this was the cause for the opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.
Saini was speaking to the media after giving the second instalment to qualified women under the Haryana government's 'Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana'.
He said that despite West Bengal having a woman chief minister, the women in the state) were suffering.
"... And what is the condition of women there? Under the rule of a woman chief minister, women are suffering, daughters cannot go out," he said.
Alleging that the Hindu community was being targeted in the eastern state, he further claimed Banerjee was doing discriminatory and vote bank politics -- by focusing on a "particular section of people" -- instead of fulfilling her constitutional responsibilities.
"And how Hindus are being targeted there, it is all before you; it is unfortunate. This should not happen,” he said.
In contrast, Saini said, all the schemes introduced by the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are "designed with the overall welfare of 140 crore Indians in mind".
These initiatives aim to simplify the lives of ordinary citizens and ensure direct delivery of benefits, he said.
The Haryana chief minister claimed that while the BJP delivers, the opposition parties only make tall promises, without fulfilling them.
"..But these people discriminate, and they work to garner votes by discriminating. How many outsiders' votes have they (added)? This is the reason they are opposing the SIR," Saini said, further targeting Banerjee.
The Haryana chief minister had also criticised the West Bengal government earlier in July.
Saini had slammed Mamata Banerjee for her "sympathy towards those who breach the country's security" and declared that Bangladeshi infiltrators have no place in the state during a drive in the Gurugram area to detect illegal immigrants.
The chief minister of West Bengal has accused authorities in some BJP-ruled states of harassing, detaining, and even forcing poor Bangla-speaking workers from her state into Bangladesh; she called these occurrences "linguistic terror".