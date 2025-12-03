Saini Accuses TMC Govt of Hindu Persecution, Women’s Suffering

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini targets Mamata Banerjee ahead of Bengal polls, alleging discrimination, vote-bank politics and opposition to voter roll revision.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Saini Accuses TMC Govt of Hindu Persecution, Women’s Suffering
Saini Accuses TMC Govt of Hindu Persecution, Women’s Suffering Photo: X/@NayabSainiBJP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Saini alleged Hindus are being targeted and women unsafe under the TMC government.

  • He accused Mamata Banerjee of appeasing a “particular section” and resisting electoral roll revision.

  • The remarks come months before the West Bengal polls amid ongoing BJP–TMC tensions.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday attacked the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC administration, stating that Hindus are being persecuted there, and women are suffering.

Saini stated the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government is focused on appeasing a particular section. His comments come a few months before the West Bengal assembly elections.

He also questioned how many "outsiders' votes" had been added, and whether this was the cause for the opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

Saini was speaking to the media after giving the second instalment to qualified women under the Haryana government's 'Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana'.

He said that despite West Bengal having a woman chief minister, the women in the state) were suffering.

"... And what is the condition of women there? Under the rule of a woman chief minister, women are suffering, daughters cannot go out," he said.

Alleging that the Hindu community was being targeted in the eastern state, he further claimed Banerjee was doing discriminatory and vote bank politics -- by focusing on a "particular section of people" -- instead of fulfilling her constitutional responsibilities.

"And how Hindus are being targeted there, it is all before you; it is unfortunate. This should not happen,” he said.

Related Content
Related Content

In contrast, Saini said, all the schemes introduced by the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are "designed with the overall welfare of 140 crore Indians in mind".

These initiatives aim to simplify the lives of ordinary citizens and ensure direct delivery of benefits, he said.

The Haryana chief minister claimed that while the BJP delivers, the opposition parties only make tall promises, without fulfilling them.

"..But these people discriminate, and they work to garner votes by discriminating. How many outsiders' votes have they (added)? This is the reason they are opposing the SIR," Saini said, further targeting Banerjee.

The Haryana chief minister had also criticised the West Bengal government earlier in July.

Saini had slammed Mamata Banerjee for her "sympathy towards those who breach the country's security" and declared that Bangladeshi infiltrators have no place in the state during a drive in the Gurugram area to detect illegal immigrants.

The chief minister of West Bengal has accused authorities in some BJP-ruled states of harassing, detaining, and even forcing poor Bangla-speaking workers from her state into Bangladesh; she called these occurrences "linguistic terror".

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 4: Blackcaps Dominate With 417/4; Windies Seek Fightback

  2. Australia Vs England, Ashes 2nd Test Day 1: Joe Root Slams Maiden Ton Down Under In Pink-Ball Test

  3. Nepal Premier League 2025: Royals Pip Rhinos By 49 Runs To Qualify For Play-Offs

  4. Hardik Pandya: Venue For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match Featuring India All-Rounder Shifted - Here's Why

  5. Sunil Narine Takes 600 T20 Wickets: Who Are Other Members Of Exclusive Club?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Economic Agenda Set To Dominate India-Russia Summit

  2. Maharashtra Farmers Revolt Against Shaktipeeth Highway Plan: ‘Not An Inch Of Our Land’

  3. Orange Alert Issued for Chennai and 3 Tamil Nadu Districts Amid Heavy Rainfall

  4. Big Money, Bigger Questions in Andhra’s Investment Push

  5. The Indian Constitution At 75 And The RSS At 100: Who Won?

Entertainment News

  1. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  2. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  3. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  4. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  5. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Russia Blocks Roblox Over 'Extremism' And 'LGBT Propaganda' Claims

  2. Asim Munir Is A ‘Radical Islamist’, Wants War With India: Imran Khan’s Sister

  3. Russia Ratifies Key Defence Pact With India Ahead Of Putin's Visit

  4. US Orders H-1B And H-4 Visa Applicants To Make Social Media Profiles Public In Expanded Vetting

  5. Kremlin Signals No Breakthrough After Putin’s Talks With US Negotiators

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution