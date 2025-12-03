Saini Accuses TMC Govt of Hindu Persecution, Women’s Suffering

Saini had slammed Mamata Banerjee for her "sympathy towards those who breach the country's security" and declared that Bangladeshi infiltrators have no place in the state during a drive in the Gurugram area to detect illegal immigrants.



The chief minister of West Bengal has accused authorities in some BJP-ruled states of harassing, detaining, and even forcing poor Bangla-speaking workers from her state into Bangladesh; she called these occurrences "linguistic terror".