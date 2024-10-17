National

Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath As Haryana CM

BJP's Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday took oath as the chief minister of Haryana at a ceremony in Panchkula attended by a galaxy of NDA leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and thousands of people from across the state. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath of office and secrecy to Saini, who became the chief minister for the second time, at Dussehra ground here.

Nayab Saini's oath ceremony as the Chief Minister of Haryana_1
Nayab Saini takes oath as Haryana Chief Minister | Photo: PTI

Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as the Chief Minister of Haryana for the second time during the swearing-in ceremony, in Panchkula.

Nayab Sainis oath ceremony as the Chief Minister of Haryana_2
Nayab Singh Saini Oath Taking Ceremony | Photo: PTI
Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as the Chief Minister of Haryana for the second time during the swearing-in ceremony, in Panchkula.

Nayab Sainis oath ceremony as the Chief Minister of Haryana_3
Haryana CM oath ceremony: PM Narendra Modi with Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and CM-designate Nayab Saini | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and CM-designate Nayab Saini during the swearing-in ceremony of new Haryana government, in Panchkula.

Nayab Sainis oath ceremony as the Chief Minister of Haryana_4
Haryana CM oath ceremony: PM Modi with Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Nayab Saini | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and CM-designate Nayab Saini during the swearing-in ceremony of new Haryana government, in Panchkula.

Nayab Sainis oath ceremony as the Chief Minister of Haryana_5
Haryana CM oath ceremony: BJP MLA Anil Vij takes oath as minister | Photo: PTI
BJP MLA Anil Vij takes oath as minister during the swearing-in ceremony of new Haryana government, in Panchkula.

Nayab Sainis oath ceremony as the Chief Minister of Haryana_6
Haryana CM oath ceremony: PM Modi with Haryana CM-designate Nayab Saini | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Haryana CM-designate Nayab Saini during the swearing-in ceremony of new Haryana government, in Panchkula.

Nayab Sainis oath ceremony as the Chief Minister of Haryana_7
Haryana CM oath ceremony: PM Modi with newly sworn-in Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Cabinet ministers | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatrey with newly sworn-in Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Cabinet ministers at the oath ceremony at Dussehra Ground, in Panchkula.

Nayab Sainis oath ceremony as the Chief Minister of Haryana_8
Haryana CM oath ceremony: Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh | Photo: PTI
Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh during the swearing-in ceremony of new Haryana government, in Panchkula.

Nayab Sainis oath ceremony as the Chief Minister of Haryana_9
CM designate Nayab Singh Saini arrives for oath ceremony | Photo: PTI
Haryana Chief Minister-designate Nayab Singh Saini arrives for his swearing-in ceremony, in Panchkula

