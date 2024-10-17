Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath As Haryana CM

Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as the Chief Minister of Haryana for the second time during the swearing-in ceremony, in Panchkula.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and CM-designate Nayab Saini during the swearing-in ceremony of new Haryana government, in Panchkula.
BJP MLA Anil Vij takes oath as minister during the swearing-in ceremony of new Haryana government, in Panchkula.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Haryana CM-designate Nayab Saini during the swearing-in ceremony of new Haryana government, in Panchkula.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatrey with newly sworn-in Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Cabinet ministers at the oath ceremony at Dussehra Ground, in Panchkula.
Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh during the swearing-in ceremony of new Haryana government, in Panchkula.
Haryana Chief Minister-designate Nayab Singh Saini arrives for his swearing-in ceremony, in Panchkula